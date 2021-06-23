GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division to Offer Local Information Technology, Wireless Network and Cyber Security Services

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Networks division will offer Southern California small to midsize businesses local enterprise-level IT and wireless network technology consulting services, business technology infrastructure strategy and planning services as well as, IT networking hardware and secure cloud software products and services.

Green Zebra Smart Networks Will Offer Innovative Solutions to Help Small to Mid-size Businesses Post Pandemic to Upgrade, Manage, and Provide Remote Workforce IT Infrastructure

In addition, Green Zebra Smart Networks will provide businesses with remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in the Southern California business market. The new Irvine office is the first of three physical locations planned throughout the United States over the next 12 months. Target cities for expansion include Nashville, Tennessee, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This pandemic has expedited the need for remote work force IT and wireless managed service opportunities for small and mid-size businesses in Southern California. We expect to reduce client IT staffing expenses, cyber security management and monitoring, and remote work force technology solutions,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We will offer an enterprise level experience, IT infrastructure strategy and planning, and remote management and monitoring services as a monthly service to our business partners.”

Green Zebra Networks’ IT wireless support services will allow companies to reduce IT costs while focusing on selling products and services thereby shifting their IT challenges to Green Zebra Networks.

Reducing client IT staffing costs while giving enterprise-level IT support, strategic planning and managed services to our clients creates new opportunities for local IT and support technicians to grow with Green Zebra Smart Networks. We expect a minimum monthly fee of $5,000, targeting companies that have 10 or more employees or employee workstations.

This localized approach creates the potential, under a managed service provider (MSP) acquisition model for Green Zebra Networks, to achieve its target revenue goal by 2024.

Green Zebra Networks local teams will be comprised of:

Technology Sales Teams

Sales Support Engineers

Senior IT Engineers

Wireless Network Engineers

Web Developers

The Green Zebra Networks division expects to onboard local clients commencing August 2021.