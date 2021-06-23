checkAd

Solar Alliance accelerates growth strategy with second U.S. solar project acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

389 kW project is the second project Solar Alliance will own and operate in New York State

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (the “Agreement”) with Abundant Solar Power Inc. (“Abundant”) to build, own and operate a 389 kilowatt (“kW”) solar project in New York State (the “Project”).

This is the second construction-ready project Solar Alliance will own and operate in New York and will generate a recurring revenue stream over its 30-year life, supported by a power purchase agreement. These two projects represent the initial stages of a longer-term relationship with Abundant to build out a robust portfolio of assets Solar Alliance will own and operate.

“Solar Alliance continues to execute on our aggressive growth strategy with this second project in New York State,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Similar to the first project we signed an agreement with Abundant Solar to own and operate, this 389 kW project is construction ready and is backed by a power purchase agreement that will provide a recurring revenue stream to Solar Alliance. Working closely with Abundant, we are confident we can continue to aggressively grow our portfolio of projects that we will own and operate. This ownership strategy is combined with our growing solar system sales to third party customers, which allows us to generate revenue to support our operations while we grow our portfolio of assets under ownership.”

Solar Alliance anticipates signing an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract with Abundant for the Project. Construction on the Project is expected to commence this fall and is anticipated to be in operation by the end of 2021.

The net capital cost for the project is expected to be approximately US$640,000 and will be financed by Solar Alliance either through equity or a combination of debt and equity. As part of the Company’s expansion strategy, Solar Alliance is also assessing opportunities to acquire or partner on earlier stage development projects that would eventually be built, owned and operated by the Company. This complements Solar Alliance’s growing business of designing, engineering and installing solar systems for third party owners.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Alliance accelerates growth strategy with second U.S. solar project acquisition 389 kW project is the second project Solar Alliance will own and operate in New York StateTORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus