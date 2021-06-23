More than $725,000 in scholarships awarded to over 300 Atlantic Canadian youth in the five-year history of the program

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Atlantic youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Atlantic Canadians, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 26 deserving students in the region awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including Indspire, Pflag and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 22 communities across Atlantic Canada including: Bedford, Bell Island, Charlo, Corner Brook, Dieppe, East Preston, Gillams, Glace Bay, Grand Falls-Windsor, Hammonds Plains, Hantsport, Islandview, Moncton, Norris Arm, Oromocto, Port Hastings, Quispamsis, Rivière-à-la-Truite, Saint John, Torbay, Upper Tantallon, and Valley.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.