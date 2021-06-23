Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 June 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 June 2021
Effective from 25 June 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 25 June 2021 to 27 September 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 June 2021: 0.4620% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
