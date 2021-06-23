Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Effective from 25 June 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 June 2021

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 25 June 2021 to 27 September 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 June 2021: 0.4620% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

