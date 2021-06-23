checkAd

KULR Technology Group Announces Battery Solutions Day Event for September 21, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced the agenda and registration information for the Company's Inaugural 2021 KULR Battery Solutions Day. The virtual event will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT.

This event is designed to provide a more complete picture of the Company's technology, as well as addressable market opportunities, to both shareholders and customers. KULR plans to announce and exhibit customer demonstrations at the event, in addition to highlighting its suite of products. Over the summer, the Company expects its customers will make their own public announcements of KULR's products ranging from Energy Storage Solutions to Drone Battery Packs to Battery Recycling. Hence Battery Solutions Day provides the ideal platform to demonstrate the Company's products along with showcasing its new developments in battery intelligence software and analytics, and new battery design architecture, to the general public. At the end of the Company's presentation, through an interactive Q&A, participants can engage with a panel of KULR Technology Group executives.

"As product launch announcements continue for the rest of 2021, early Fall will be a great time to geek out with our shareholders on the technology part of our business," said KULR CEO Michael Mo. "KULR's Battery Solutions Day can be a great platform for us to really connect with our core base of shareholders and customers who are enthusiastic about our technologies."

Event: KULR Battery Solutions Day
Date: September 21, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT to 2:30 p.m. EDT
Agenda Highlights Include:

  • Battery storage and transportation solutions that meet U.S. Department of Transportation special permit requirements
  • KULR's Passive Propagation Resistant (PPR) solutions for battery energy storage systems (BESS)
  • Smart and safe battery packs for Drone and other applications
  • Battery intelligence and cell analytics software and services
  • Battery cell design with carbon-fiber technology optimized for fast-charging, light weight, safety and enhanced thermal management
