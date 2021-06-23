Clear Blue Technologies Partners with Parallel Wireless to Bring Connectivity to Africa

The partners will deploy a countrywide telecom network for a telecom operator in Africa

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announced a partnership with Parallel Wireless, Inc. (“Parallel Wireless”), the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs. This partnership will utilize Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power and Parallel Wireless’ leading OpenRAN technology to deploy a cost-effective, high-performance telecommunications solution for a telecom operator in Africa. Consistent with Clear Blue’s prior Q1 guidance for Large-Scale Rollouts in the first half of 2021, the partnership will involve a new Large-Scale Rollout with product shipments scheduled to begin in the next two quarters.



Clear Blue and Parallel Wireless will be working in partnership to provide a total all-in-one telecommunications and power solution with the highest level of uptime availability. With reliability designed into the system and active power management, solar off-grid and hybrid solar/grid power alternatives are now hitting the mainstream market. In doing so, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) get the highest performance and uptime at the lowest upfront and ongoing cost while at the same time using Cleantech to deliver on global ESG targets, including climate change mitigation.