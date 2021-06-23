checkAd

Clear Blue Technologies Partners with Parallel Wireless to Bring Connectivity to Africa

The partners will deploy a countrywide telecom network for a telecom operator in Africa

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announced a partnership with Parallel Wireless, Inc. (“Parallel Wireless”), the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs. This partnership will utilize Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power and Parallel Wireless’ leading OpenRAN technology to deploy a cost-effective, high-performance telecommunications solution for a telecom operator in Africa. Consistent with Clear Blue’s prior Q1 guidance for Large-Scale Rollouts in the first half of 2021, the partnership will involve a new Large-Scale Rollout with product shipments scheduled to begin in the next two quarters.

Clear Blue and Parallel Wireless will be working in partnership to provide a total all-in-one telecommunications and power solution with the highest level of uptime availability. With reliability designed into the system and active power management, solar off-grid and hybrid solar/grid power alternatives are now hitting the mainstream market. In doing so, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) get the highest performance and uptime at the lowest upfront and ongoing cost while at the same time using Cleantech to deliver on global ESG targets, including climate change mitigation.  

“Clear Blue’s product architecture which uniquely meets the ‘five 9s’ high availability requirements for this project, demonstrates Clear Blue’s ability to support the most mission-critical of applications. With Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid solution, maximum uptime and high availability are integral to the system,” says Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-founder of Clear Blue Technologies. “Combining the Smart Off-Grid power of Clear Blue with the innovative Open RAN technology from Parallel Wireless, we can provide a solution that meets the needs of mainstream, primetime telecom applications in even the harshest of environments.”

Project Requirements

This partnership supports numerous different site configurations, including multiple backhaul and cell radio configurations. The size of the sites varies significantly from the very smallest of configurations to the most extensive system ever deployed by Clear Blue. Clear Blue’s modular design that uses standard components across this highly varied deployment is a key advantage in the initial deployment and the ongoing operation. As with all telecom projects, capacity will grow over time, and the system is specifically designed to support this easily. Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid systems are controlled over the cloud to manage high usage periods and adverse weather conditions. This ability is enabled by the system’s advanced energy and weather forecasting, along with its active power management capabilities.

