More than $406,000 in scholarships awarded to over 250 youth across Quebec in the five-year history of the program

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Quebec youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Quebeckers, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 26 deserving students in the province awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Indspire, and GRIS-Montréal. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 12 communities across Quebec including Brossard, Côte Saint-Luc, Gatineau, Laval, Longueuil, Montréal, Pierrefonds, Québec, Rosemère, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, St-Colomban and Terrebonne.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identifying as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.