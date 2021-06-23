Eldorado Gold Releases 9th Annual Sustainability Report
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its 2020 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), titled
Sustainability from the Ground Up, which includes details of the Company’s Sustainability Framework and its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance.
The Report is our 9th annual published report and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") core standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining standard.
The Report is available on Eldorado Gold’s website (https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility) and has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Report Highlights
- The articulation of a global Sustainability Framework that outlines our commitments to operating responsibly. These include: fostering safe, inclusive and innovative operations; building engaged and prosperous communities; delivering responsibly produced products; and creating a healthy environment now and for the future.
- Development of a Company-wide Sustainability Integrated Management System (“SIMS”), which sets out minimum standards to measure and track our ESG performance in line with industry-leading standards and frameworks.
- Achievement of our sustainability-related Corporate scorecard targets for 2020, which included our 2020 environmental and Health & Safety
performance, as well as the development of SIMS.
Safe, inclusive, and innovated operations
- Successful management of COVID-19 through the implementation of strict protocols to keep our people safe and our operations performing to guidance.
- Achievement of gender parity on our Board as well as a 33% female hire rate in Canada, up from 18% female hire rate in 2019.
Engaged and prosperous communities
- Support for in-country community projects, with total spending of US$3M, including critical infrastructure, access to education and health care to
advance sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Payments to in-country suppliers accounted for US$417M, or 85% of total supplier spending.
Responsibly produced products
- Adopting the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining initiative and completing external assurance for Year One.
Healthy environment now and for the future
- Development of an energy and carbon management system to identify opportunities for energy efficiency and Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) reductions across our business.
- Commitment to disclosing our climate strategy in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (“TCFD”) and establishing targets for GHG reductions which we aim to share with stakeholders later this year.
- Reclaiming more than 10 hectares of land to its original state.
0 Kommentare