Eldorado Gold Releases 9th Annual Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its 2020 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), titled Sustainability from the Ground Up, which includes details of the Company’s Sustainability Framework and its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance.



The Report is our 9th annual published report and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") core standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining standard.