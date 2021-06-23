More than $7M in scholarships awarded to nearly 1,800 youth across Canada in the five-year history of the program

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised more than 375 Canadian youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for more than 375 deserving students awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Toronto Community Housing, Indspire, and Pflag. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 125 communities across Canada, with nearly three-quarters self-identifying as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.

Ted Rogers believed that investing in youth and education is one of the most powerful ways we can build a stronger Canada. Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers has invested more than $7 million to support nearly 1,800 Canadian youth attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates. Additionally this year to create more opportunities for young Canadians, OMNI Television launched a national scholarship program for post-secondary students pursuing third-language and ethnic journalism, Cityline created a new scholarship for BIPOC women, and we evolved the Rogers New Grad Leadership Development Program.