OneSoft and Advisian Enter Into Teaming Agreement and Initiate First CIM Project with Australian Pipeline Company

EDMONTON, AB and BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") and Advisian, a Worley global consulting business ("Advisian"), have entered into a Teaming Agreement ("Agreement") to …

EDMONTON, AB and BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") and Advisian, a Worley global consulting business ("Advisian"), have entered into a Teaming Agreement ("Agreement") to conduct collaborative pipeline integrity projects using the Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solution developed by OneSoft's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc. ("OneBridge"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Advisian may deploy CIM on a global basis for pipeline integrity management projects managed by Advisian and provide engineering services for certain OneBridge clients.

Advisian initially began to investigate CIM in 2018 as a software platform to provide their clients with high value engineering services associated with pipeline integrity management, including prediction of failures, threats, risk analyses and transformation from legacy to advanced methodologies by leveraging machine learning, data science and cloud computing. Commencing in March 2020 Advisian engaged with several pipeline operators in Australia and Europe to conduct Production Trials using CIM, resulting in several case studies that validate the high value of integrating CIM capabilities with advanced engineering expertise and services provided by Advisian.

"Following thorough testing and investigation covering a wide range of scenarios, we are confident that the combination of CIM and our engineering services will result in the best pipeline management solution available for operators anywhere in the world today," said Peter Cox, Advisian Vice President, Energy and Chemicals. "CIM provides the ideal data management and computing platform to accelerate digital transformation and next generation solutions for our clients."

As a result of one of the Production Trials conducted in Australia, a major pipeline operator has engaged Advisian to conduct an extensive pipeline integrity management project, involving historic and current inline inspection data alignment, fitness for service and anomaly growth rate assessments. In collaboration with Advisian, OneBridge developed the CIM "pay-as-you-go" usage model to accommodate CIM use for such one-time projects, with the expectation that such projects may ultimately convert to ongoing Advisian consulting and CIM SaaS user agreements. Certain international user requirements were incorporated into CIM during 2020, including imperial to metric conversions and some additional functionality that differs from North American requirements. Continuing sales efforts are expected to generate other joint projects for CIM and Advisian services in the future, with additional pipeline operators in Australia, EMEA and North America.