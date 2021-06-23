nDivision Wins $2 Million in Government Managed Services Contracts Through its Fortune 50 Global Solutions Partner

Award is in Addition to nDivision's Recently Announced 3-year Multi-Million Dollar Managed Services Contract through its $90B Fortune 50 PartnerDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that it has been awarded two separate government IT Managed Services contracts as part of its strategic partnership with a $90B Fortune 50 Global Solutions company. The contracts are expected to generate $2 million of revenue for nDivision over the next five years.

This is the second sizeable award nDivision has recently announced. In April, nDivision announced that it will be fulfilling the services for a 3-year $6 million Infrastructure Managed Services and Managed End User Helpdesk contract which its $90B Fortune 50 strategic partner recently won.

The new two separate government awards include a 5-year contract with a federal government entity with over 10,000 employees as well as a 3-year contract with a large county government entity with over 100,000 employees. Both contracts are expected to go live in the third quarter of 2021.

The services to be provided by nDivision include the automation of an unlimited number of IT tasks - data storage management in 3 locations for one customer and network security infrastructure management for the other customer.

Alan Hixon, nDivision CEO, commented, "The sales momentum with our Fortune 50 strategic partner is increasing significantly, and we expect this to continue through 2021 as well as 2022. These new government wins are a testament to the efficiency and high customer satisfaction that results from our proprietary Intelligent Automation we deploy when delivering managed IT and cloud services."

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 34 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied".One of the top ten global solution providers ($90bn+ revenues) resells nDivision's services across the U.S., and a second ($140bn+ revenues) is assisting nDivision with its channel sales strategy through its sponsorship and introductions to a number of large scale partners. More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact sales@ndivision.com.