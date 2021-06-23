checkAd

ThroughPut Inc Named to Food Logistics' 2021 Top Green Providers List

Leading AI-Powered Supply Chain Solution enables food manufacturers and retailers to meet sustainable demand-driven distribution with minimal ecological footprint

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc, the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced that it has been awarded the "Top Green Provider of 2021" by Food Logistics Magazine, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the food and beverage supply chain.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

A distinguished panel of Food Logistics and Supply Chain Experts, including the Food Logistics editorial board, finalized the "Top Green Providers List 2021" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn't be more appreciative of the supply chain industry's efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry."

"We are honored to be recognized by Food Logistics as a top Green Supply Chain Management Solution Provider alongside leading logistics companies that have existed for decades," said Ali Raza, Founder & CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "Demand-Driven Logistics is the next evolution of the food industry to elevate the current standards of Customer Service Levels, On-Time-In-Full, Availability and Sustainable Business standards across the end-to-end supply chain. In short, some 30% of food that is shipped never gets consumed at the end point, or ends up being unprofitable for various stakeholders along the value chain, and thus ends up not only as food waste, but production, transportation, storage and preparation waste. ThroughPut.ai enables better food demand predictions for better capacity utilization so far less waste is generated across the entire value chain, ensuring that industrial and food operations do more than the consumer towards creating a more sustainable future."

Additional Information:

  • Full list of 2021 Food Logistics Top Green Providers List
  • Watch On-Demand Webinar featuring Food Logistics Chief Editor, Marina Mayer to learn how AI-powered logistics can finally make fulfilling the world's food demands a reality

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library
  • Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest ThroughPut Press Coverage

PR Contact:
 Tina Jacobs
pr@throughput.ai
 ThroughPut Inc

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

About ThroughPut

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI startup that puts industrial material flow on autopilot by leveraging existing enterprise data. ThroughPut's ELI software predicts demand, reorients production capacity, reassigns warehouse space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's "super-connector" software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ELI improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies. For more information, visit: https://throughput.ai/




