Clovis Oncology Announces LuMIERE Clinical Trial Evaluating Novel Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide Therapy FAP-2286 Now Open for Enrollment

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), announced today that the first clinical site for the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study of FAP-2286, its novel peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP), is now open at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Clovis Oncology is exploring FAP-2286 linked to Lutetium-177 as a therapeutic agent (Graphic: Business Wire)

The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is among the nation’s leading cancer research institutions and one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute.

The Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study will evaluate the safety of the FAP-targeting investigational therapeutic agent and identify the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule of lutetium-177 labeled FAP-2286 (177Lu-FAP-2286). FAP-2286 labeled with gallium-68 (68Ga-FAP-2286) will be utilized as an investigational imaging agent to identify patients with FAP-positive tumors appropriate for treatment with the therapeutic agent. Once the Phase 2 dose is determined, Phase 2 expansion cohorts are planned in multiple tumor types.

“I envision that targeted radionuclide therapy has the potential to transform how we diagnose and treat cancer and I look forward to exploring this in the LuMIERE clinical trial,” said Thomas Hope, M.D., Director of Molecular Therapy in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco and lead investigator of the LuMIERE trial.

“We are pleased to initiate sponsored clinical development of FAP-2286 with the LuMIERE study based on the clinical community’s enthusiasm to further explore the potential of targeted radionuclide therapy and FAP as a therapeutic target,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “Given FAP is highly expressed in many of the hardest-to-treat solid tumors, we look forward to exploring the potential of FAP-2286 to treat patients with cancer as our first entry into this emerging field of targeted radiotherapy. The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and each of the clinical trial sites expected to open for enrollment in the near future bring tremendous nuclear medicine and medical oncology expertise as well as passion for the program.”

