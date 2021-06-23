checkAd

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness Announce Expected Closing of Business Combination

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) (“Forest Road”), The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (“Beachbody”), and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx”) today announced that they expect to close their proposed three-way business combination on Friday, June 25, 2021, assuming Forest Road receives stockholder approval at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, creating the leading subscription health and wellness company for the mass market. Following the closing, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “BODY” and “BODY WS”, respectively, starting on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The Special Meeting to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, will be held on June 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time in virtual format at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/forestroadacquisition/sm2021.

Forest Road Stockholder Vote
 Forest Road’s stockholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2021 are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of Forest Road owned by them at the Special Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to approve and adopt the business combination, and such other proposals as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement. If the business combination is approved by Forest Road stockholders, Forest Road anticipates closing the business combination on June 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

The Special Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 24, 2021 virtually at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/forestroadacquisition/sm2021. Forest Road stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will need the 12-digit meeting control number that is printed on their respective proxy cards to enter the Special Meeting. Forest Road recommends that its stockholders wishing to vote at the Special Meeting log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting starts. Please note that Forest Road stockholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person. Forest Road encourages its stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.

