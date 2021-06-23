Gamida Cell Announces Publication in Blood, the Journal of the American Society of Hematology, of the First Pivotal Trial to Evaluate a Cell Therapy (Omidubicel) for Patients with Blood Cancer who Require an Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant

The results demonstrate that transplantation with omidubicel leads to faster neutrophil and platelet recovery compared to a standard umbilical cord blood graft, and results in fewer early bacterial and viral infections and less time in the hospital.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel have been published in Blood , the official journal of the American Society of Hematology. Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies.

“We are pleased that the data from this well-conducted international Phase 3 trial have been published in Blood, the highly respected, peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Hematology,” said Ronit Simantov, M.D., chief medical officer of Gamida Cell. “The robust results of this clinical trial have demonstrated that omidubicel could provide an important new option for patients with hematologic malignancies in need of a bone marrow transplant.”

Data from this study were previously presented at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research, and most recently during the Presidential Symposium at the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. The pivotal study was an international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 trial designed to compare the safety and efficacy of omidubicel to standard umbilical cord blood transplant in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

“Previous studies have shown that engraftment with omidubicel is durable, with some patients in the Phase 1/2 study now a decade past their transplant. The Phase 3 data reinforce omidubicel’s potential to be a new standard of care for patients who are in need of stem cell transplantation but do not have access to an appropriate matched donor,” said Mitchell Horwitz, M.D., lead author of the paper and a professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Institute.