Brii Biosciences and VBI Vaccines Present Positive Data from Completed Phase 1b/2a Study on BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B at the International Liver Congress 2021

Brii Biosciences (“Brii Bio”) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) (“VBI”), today announced final results from a Phase 1b/2a study on BRII-179 (VBI-2601), a novel recombinant, protein-based immunotherapeutic candidate, in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Data from the study, which evaluated the safety, antiviral activity, and immunogenicity of BRII-179 (VBI-2601) alone or admixed with interferon-alpha (IFN-α) as co-adjuvant, demonstrated that the investigational immunotherapeutic induced both B cell (antibody) and T cell responses, and was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed, in non-cirrhotic chronic hepatitis B patients under nucleos(t)ide analog (NUC) therapy. The study was led by Brii Bio in partnership with VBI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005338/en/

The data, as presented in a late-breaker e-Poster at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s (EASL) International Liver Congress (ILC) 2021, have been selected for inclusion in the ‘Best of ILC’ summary slide deck, which highlights the most noteworthy contributions to this year’s scientific program.

Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor of The University of Hong Kong and Endowed Professor of Medicine at the Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong, principal investigator and study presenter at INC, commented, “Without a functional cure for HBV infection, many of the 290 million people around the world infected with hepatitis B will go on to develop significant and life-threatening complications from the disease such as liver decompensation and hepatocellular carcinoma. These promising human proof-of-mechanism data reinforce the potential for BRII-179 (VBI-2601) to be a critical component in the development of a functional cure for chronic HBV, which could help patients and healthcare providers manage the effects of this devastating disease and greatly curb disease progression.”

Li Yan, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Brii Bio, commented, “We are encouraged by the results of this study, which provide target engagement and validation, and further support for continuing the clinical development of BRII-179 (VBI-2601). We look forward to progressing this potentially important immunotherapeutic candidate through our ongoing Phase 2 study in combination with BRII-835 (VIR-2218), an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), alongside licensing partners, VBI Vaccines and Vir Biotechnology, to deliver a functional cure to patients around the world with chronic HBV, including in China, where there are more than 76 million people living with this devastating disease.”

