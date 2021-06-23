HighGold Mining Increases Johnson Tract (Alaska) Drill Program to 20,000 meters – Drills Now Turning

Drilling began this week with two rigs positioned at the JT Deposit, and one rig positioned at the DC Prospect. Plans are for 50-70% of the Program meterage to be drilled at the JT Deposit area, and 30-50% at regional prospects.

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of the planned drill program (the “ Program ”) at the Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Program will be the largest in the Project’s history with an increase of 25% to 20,000 meters from the previously announced 16,000-meter program. Proceeds raised from recently exercised warrants provided the impetus for expanding the Program and accelerating exploration efforts at Johnson.

“It feels great to have the drills turning again at Johnson,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “During the off-season, our geological team developed and refined a large number of high-quality drill targets that we are eager to pursue. The upsized program allows us to more aggressively test these target areas, particularly amongst the regional prospects, most of which are being drill-tested for the very first time.”

Drill Targets

In its 2021 drill program, HighGold will focus on expanding the JT Deposit and making new discoveries within the Johnson District. The Program will also include definition drilling and metallurgical work in support of a future mineral resource update and potential engineering studies. For more information on the Johnson Tract exploration program, join Darwin Green this Thursday for a live webinar with Adelaide Capital (click here for registration details)

At the JT Deposit area, priority targets to be tested include the:

JT Deposit - Expansion along strike and down-plunge in nominal 100-meter step-outs from the 750koz at 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) indicated mineral resource; Footwall Copper Zone - Step-outs at depth from the copper-rich mineralized ‘feeder’ zone first discovered in 2019 (20.7 meters at 32 g/t Ag, 2.4% Cu, 4.9% Zn) in hole JT19-089, including 7.0 meters at 66 g/t Ag, 4.7% Cu, 9.7% Zn; Revised Fault Offset Target – testing the new interpretation of the JT Deposit fault displacement; GAP Target - widely-spaced fans of holes to test the poorly drilled area immediately along strike to the northeast from the JT Deposit and the inferred source of mineralized boulders grading up to 26 g/t Au, 4.1% Cu and 4.0% Zn; and New 2020 VMS zone - follow-up on the 2020 intercept, which returned 7.8 meters at 6.1% Zn, 1.6% Pb, 0.2% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag in hole JT20-114, including 3.9 meters at 9.1% Zn, 2.3% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 0.8 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag.

Johnson District regional prospects to be tested include the: