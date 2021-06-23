Major shareholder announcement

Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that Kim Bjørn Pedersen together with the controlled company immoinvest.dk ApS as of 21st of June 2021 holds 90,048 pcs. shares in The BANK of Greenland, corresponding to 5.0 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of The BANK of Greenland.

