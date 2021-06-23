Olink announces the new Explore 3072 high throughput proteomics platform, offering uncompromised data quality with coverage of all major biological pathways

Olink Explore 3072 significantly expands the company's Explore protein biomarker discovery offering, featuring its proprietary Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) high-multiplex immunoassay technology combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS) readout on the Illumina NovaSeq and Illumina NextSeq platforms. With this expansion, Olink will double the number of available protein biomarker targets, covering all major biological pathways, and increasing the dynamic range while maintaining unparalleled sensitivity, specificity and precision. By using Olink Explore 3072, customers can experience a throughput of just over 4600 samples per week per system, with almost 3000 proteins measured for each sample. The company will begin taking orders for kits and studies based on the expanded library beginning today, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter, 2021.

“Olink Explore 3072 is the next step in our development of the Explore platform, offering our customers coverage of all major pathways in a highly multiplexed, high-throughput and cost-efficient format. Importantly, we accomplish this while maintaining the same robust, transparent and thorough validation of every assay to allow generation of accurate and reproducible data that can be trusted to turn findings into actionable outcomes. We continue to be proud of the amazing reception by the market to PEA and the impact it has had on science already, with well over 550 publications in peer reviewed scientific journals in just a few years, and a rapidly accelerating rate of new papers coming all the time”, says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

“This is an important milestone in our ambitions to rapidly expand our offering in the high-plex space. We know our customers are very excited about the expansion of our protein biomarker targets and we are proud to further democratize access to proteomics through access to reagent kits for customers’ personal use and a rapidly growing global network of service providers or Olink contracted studies”, says Jon Heimer.

Claudia Langenberg, Professor of Computational Medicine, Berlin Institute of Health at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and MRC Investigator and Programme Leader, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge: