Calibre Mining Publishes Inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report

The Report is available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com or can be downloaded here .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce the Company has published its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report (“the Report”). The Report outlines the Company’s achievements and progress during 2020 and provides guidance for the Company’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) initiatives for 2021.

2020 Highlights

People

Our workplace: 2,754 employees and contractors, of which 98% are Nicaraguan nationals with 65% from the local communities where we operate

Held 748 transparent and open community engagement meetings

Conducted four public consultations, all resulting in project approval



Socio-Economic Benefits

Distributed $198.4M total economic value to our host country of Nicaragua through wages and benefits to employees, contracts to suppliers, taxes, and community investments



Health & Safety

Developed a “ONE CALIBRE” Organizational Health & Safety Culture Program

Executed a self-imposed ten-week COVID-19 response shutdown in Q2/2020

Implemented new rigorous health and safety procedures and protocols

Reduced Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate by 12% compared to full year 2019

Environment

Zero significant environmental incidents, including no notices of violations, fines or sanctions

Established multi-stakeholder partnership in Rancho Grande for water conservation

Governance

Joined the World Gold Council and working to comply with all Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMPs”)

Advancing alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Integrating and adhering to updated governance and social responsibility policies and procedures



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “I am pleased to introduce our inaugural Sustainability Report. This is an important milestone for Calibre as we seek to communicate with full transparency our approach to responsible and sustainable mining, ensuring our accountability to all stakeholders by doing what we say, and responsibly delivering on our commitments.

“2020 was a year that saw us change the way we do business to safeguard employees, contractors, and host communities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the rapidly deteriorating global environment at the end of the first quarter, we initiated extensive discussions with government representatives, employees, unions, contractors, and other key stakeholders and decided to temporarily suspend operations at the El Limon and La Libertad mines in April. We resumed operations in mid-May under a comprehensive protocol, aligned with World Health Organization guidelines, which established measures for the health and well-being of our employees and contractors.