Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant Recycling Plant

- Contributing to the circular economy with on-site hydrogen production for Turkey’s first re-refinery of Group II base oils -

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, has successfully commissioned an on-site hydrogen generation system for TAYRAŞ’ used lubricant oil re-refinery in Turkey. Approximately 560 kg of hydrogen per day (205 tons per year) will be delivered under 125 bar by the fully automated system under a 15-year Gas-as-a-Service contract. TAYRAŞ’ facility is the first of its kind in the country and will be key to developing Turkey’s circular economy and reducing emissions from API Group II base lubricating oils.

“This was a significantly large sized project for us and a unique one to be involved in within our reference installations. TAYRAŞ’ re-refinery shows the importance of securing local supply and reducing the carbon footprint of oils through recycling. Our on-site hydrogen offers the lowest cost and emissions option by cutting out the transportation and liquefaction steps from centralized hydrogen supply. In addition, we were able to showcase our expertise in compression by operating at an impressive 125 bar on a 24/7 basis. This level of operation will lend well to other applications such as hydrogen refueling stations where this pressure and reliability is also needed,” said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

The capacity of TAYRAŞ’ plant is 60,000 tons of used lubricating oil per year which is expected to produce approximately 45,000 tons of Group II base oil (N70, N100, N220). The hydrogen produced by HyGear’s system will be used to hydro-treat the used oils and remove sulphur, chlorine, nitrogen, phosphorous, silica and saturation of aromatics employing special catalysts.

Industry consultant Kline & Co. estimates that approximately 50% of used motor oil is re-refined in Europe. This amount falls to between 10% and 15% in North America. In Turkey, it is estimated by Petder to be as little as 7%.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

