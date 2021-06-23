checkAd

GCN and Spiketrap Partner to Help Brands Engage Gaming and Esports Audiences

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap (“Spiketrap”) and the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), part of the GameSquare group of companies, have entered a strategic partnership empowering brands to safely and effectively identify, reach, and engage with what we project to be up to 2.86 billion gamers globally.

Using Spiketrap’s proprietary “Clair” AI technology and robust knowledge graph, this partnership is anticipated to allow Spiketrap to overlay their technology across the GCN media network (reaching up to 115 million monthly active users per month) to create an optimal mix of relevant sites for gamers based on powerful and relevant contextual indicators, including media sentiment scores, audience affinities, brand safety, and more. GCN is projected to have the ability to leverage a highly specific filter to drive messaging essentially to consumers on a 1:1 basis to ensure that brand messages are being placed in front of the most relevant audiences.

Spiketrap’s media intelligence solutions — including brand safety, influencer insights, and contextual advertising — enables marketers to find relevant and safe ways to engage their target audiences. Through this partnership, we project that GCN will be able to leverage its gaming industry expertise in concert with Spiketrap’s data to help advertisers reach targeted gamer personas in the most appropriate media contexts.

Specifically, Spiketrap’s AI powered insights are expected to help GCN identify audience affinities for brands, optimize campaign performance through contextual targeting, and verify placement safety and relevance.

“Providing contextual audience intelligence is our core mission at Spiketrap,” said Kieran Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Spiketrap. “We project that GCN is poised for growth, and we are thrilled to help safely and effectively drive positive brand engagements and optimal campaign performance for gaming audiences everywhere via our strategic partnership,” he continued.

“It’s critically important as we activate brands within our global network that they feel confident they will be represented authentically,” said Jeff Griffith, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer for GCN. “Words matter when content creators and influencers are streaming or posting. Spiketrap can monitor those conversations in real time, so we can give our brands peace of mind that we can make adjustments quickly and efficiently to keep them safe,” he continued.

