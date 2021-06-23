COMPASS Pathways becomes Founding Supporter of the British Neuroscience Association’s inaugural Scholars programme

COMPASS’s involvement is part of its ongoing commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a bold culture of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within the company and in the wider neuroscience and health care communities.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, has become a Founding Supporter of the British Neuroscience Association’s (BNA) inaugural Scholars programme, which aims to support students from under-represented ethnic groups to thrive in neuroscience, and build a supportive community through networking opportunities, bursaries and mentorship.

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of COMPASS Pathways, said: “COMPASS Pathways is proud to be a Founding Supporter of the BNA’s Scholars programme. We are fully committed to equitable access in all areas of our research and our work, and we are excited about driving this agenda forward with the BNA and other founding partners, in support of neuroscience students.”

COMPASS is one of eight Founding Supporters, alongside Bristol Neuroscience (University of Bristol), DeepMind , Gatsby Foundation , Guarantors of Brain , International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), MSD and the UK Dementia Research Institute .

BNA President, Rik Henson, said: “Our Founding Supporters represent the breadth of the neuroscience sector, covering academic, commercial, and third sector organisations, all united in the goal of improving EDI in neuroscience. We are delighted to welcome COMPASS Pathways to the programme, given its leadership in mental health care, as well as our close alignment to its values and its approach to EDI.”

The cohort of seven students accepted onto the BNA Scholars programme was announced in March 2021. Each student will be matched with a mentor and remain on the programme for three years.

