NRG Energy Reports Achievement Across its Comprehensive Sustainability Program in 2020, Reaching New Milestone on Net-Zero Emissions Goal

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), North America’s leading integrated energy and home services company published its eleventh annual sustainability report today. The company has reduced its carbon footprint by 55 percent from its 2014 baseline, exceeding its 50 percent reduction goal five years ahead of plan. The reduction in NRG’s emissions by 35.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent is comparable to avoiding almost 90 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle1. The report also highlights the company’s commitments to safety, well-being, and community during an unprecedented year, building on more than a decade of leadership in each of the five pillars of NRG’s comprehensive sustainability framework, encompassing its business, customers, workplace, operations, and supply chain. The report can be found in its entirety at nrg.com/sustainability.

NRG’s CO2 equivalent emissions reductions contribute to its commitment to achieving a 50 percent reduction of absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025 from its 2014 baseline and reaching net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. To achieve these goals, the company has implemented a holistic, four-pronged decarbonization strategy comprised of decarbonizing existing business lines, diversifying into low emissions businesses, including renewables, retiring or divesting non-core higher-emissions assets, and capturing residual emissions.

“I’m proud to introduce my first Sustainability Report with NRG—it is a great privilege to build on the company’s long track record of leadership in sustainability,” said Jeanne-Mey Sun, Vice President of Sustainability at NRG Energy. “Our journey to net-zero will take collective action, innovation, and hard work, and we are proud of the significant accomplishments detailed in this year’s Sustainability Report.”

Other notable highlights include:

Environmental

  • The first power company in North America to have its climate goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative as 1.5 degree Celsius-aligned.
  • As of December 31, 2020, contracted more than 1.8 GW of new renewable energy through power purchase agreements with renewable project developers, continuing the advancement of the company’s “asset-light” approach to renewable energy.
  • The first North American company in any sector to issue a sustainability-linked bond, tying carbon emissions reductions to beneficial financing.
  • New 100 percent electrification goal by 2030 for NRG’s light-duty vehicle fleet.

Social

