NRG Energy Reports Achievement Across its Comprehensive Sustainability Program in 2020, Reaching New Milestone on Net-Zero Emissions Goal

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), North America’s leading integrated energy and home services company published its eleventh annual sustainability report today. The company has reduced its carbon footprint by 55 percent from its 2014 baseline, exceeding its 50 percent reduction goal five years ahead of plan. The reduction in NRG’s emissions by 35.6 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalent is comparable to avoiding almost 90 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle1. The report also highlights the company’s commitments to safety, well-being, and community during an unprecedented year, building on more than a decade of leadership in each of the five pillars of NRG’s comprehensive sustainability framework, encompassing its business, customers, workplace, operations, and supply chain. The report can be found in its entirety at nrg.com/sustainability.

