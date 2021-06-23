NextSource Materials Initiates Technical Study for 150,000 TPA Phase 2 Expansion of Molo Graphite Mine and Initiation of Research Coverage by Cormark Securities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces the commencement of a technical study for a Phase 2 production capacity of at least 150,000 tonnes per annum …

The new minimum targeted capacity was determined after recent discussions with our flake graphite offtake partners and with our partnership for the construction of a battery anode facility ("BAF") to produce spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG"). The purpose of the technical study is to determine the project economics pertaining to this increase in targeted production for Phase 2.

Battery shortage is a major risk to the burgeoning electric car era. Security of supply of critical materials that go into these batteries is at the top of the agenda for governments around the world.

NextSource is well positioned to become a significant producer of graphite and a strategic supplier of battery anode material necessary to support the electric vehicle revolution, providing a fully integrated graphite product from "the mine to the battery". Construction of Phase 1 of the Molo mine is currently in progress. Construction of Phase 2 expansion is expected to begin after completion of Phase 1. Construction of the BAF is expected to begin in 2022 and the Company is currently in discussions with its offtake partners as to the initial production capacity of the facility.

CORMARK SECURITIES INITIATES FORMAL RESEARCH COVERAGE

The Company is also pleased to announce that Cormark Securities Inc.'s ("Cormark") Alternative Energy Industrial Technology research analyst, MacMurray D. Whale, Ph.D., P.Eng., has initiated equity research coverage on the Company.

Cormark is Canada's leading mid-tier investment bank and one of Canada's foremost capital markets specialists, underwriters and M&A advisors to both domestic and international institutional investors. The initiating research report can be obtained by contacting Cormark.

The commencement of formal coverage by Cormark coincides with NextSource having completed several major development milestones:

1. Secured US$29.5 million to Fully Fund Phase 1 of Molo Graphite Mine and Key Technical Studies

On February 8, 2021, the Company announced a US$29.5 million strategic investment by Vision Blue Resources, a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused private investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis. The first private placement was completed on March 15, 2021, and the second private placement was completed on May 19, 2021. The royalty is expected to close by the end of June 2021. The Vision Blue financing package is sufficient to fully fund construction of Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine, the technical study for the Phase 2 Molo expansion to a targeted minimum of 150,000 tpa, the technical study for the construction of the BAF, and a new metallurgical study to advance the Company's Green Giant Vanadium Project.