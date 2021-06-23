Sparta(TM) Appoints to its Technical Advisory Board, Acclaimed Biology and Physiology Professor, Leonard Sonnenschein, to Support Further Development of the use of Hypochlorous Acid as a Super Disinfectant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field scientific research, as well as marine biology and physiology, will be joining Sparta's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). This appointment follows Sparta's announced program to investigate the production and use of Hypochlorous Acid ("HOCI") as a super disinfectant. Professor Sonnenschein not only has extensive knowledge in aquatic sciences, ecology, and agriculture, he is also an inventor with experience developing medical technologies and how naturally occurring chemical reactions can be used to help stimulate the body's innate immune system in its efforts to fend off pathogen intrusion. He has lectured at universities around the world, including Yale, Southern Illinois University, University of Missouri, University of Japan, and University of Sweden. Furthermore, he is an ongoing contributor to several well-respected international agencies, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Ocean Institute.