Sparta(TM) Appoints to its Technical Advisory Board, Acclaimed Biology and Physiology Professor, Leonard Sonnenschein, to Support Further Development of the use of Hypochlorous Acid as a Super Disinfectant

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that Professor Leonard Sonnenschein, a leader in laboratory and field scientific research, as well as marine biology and physiology, will be joining Sparta's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). This appointment follows Sparta's announced program to investigate the production and use of Hypochlorous Acid ("HOCI") as a super disinfectant.

Professor Sonnenschein not only has extensive knowledge in aquatic sciences, ecology, and agriculture, he is also an inventor with experience developing medical technologies and how naturally occurring chemical reactions can be used to help stimulate the body's innate immune system in its efforts to fend off pathogen intrusion. He has lectured at universities around the world, including Yale, Southern Illinois University, University of Missouri, University of Japan, and University of Sweden. Furthermore, he is an ongoing contributor to several well-respected international agencies, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Ocean Institute.

Although passing on his knowledge is an important part of his day-to-day work, Sonnenschein still commits a great deal of time to in-depth research. This includes in areas related to immunology, improving agriculture and fisheries production, as well as testing methods for safely degrading and upcycling plastics. Mr. Sonnenschein has a B.A in biology and philosophy from the University of St. Louis, as well as a master's degree in biology and education. His work has been well published in various climate/conservation and medical related publications.

"Invaluable - this is how I would describe the expertise that Leonard brings to the table. Like others who've been appointed to our TAB for their specialized knowledge, we've appointed Leonard to our TAB because his advanced expertise, when it comes to the important role HOCl plays in the health of our immune system and the environment in general, is very valuable to our HOCl development program," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Sparta is currently working with Ethema Health Corp, (OTC PINK:GRST) a world-class operator in the behavioral healthcare field, to explore the use of hypochlorous acid ("HOCI") disinfectant technologies in various markets.

