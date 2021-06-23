checkAd

Tantalum Carbide Coating for Graphite Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the 2021-2031 Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global tantalum carbide coating for graphite market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Persistence_Market_Research

Growing demand for tantalum across various industrial sectors such as semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & aviation is one of the leading driving factors for the growth of the market. Tantalum consumption is dominated by capacitors for electronic equipment.

Capacitors are electrical components that store energy electrostatically in an electric field, and are used in a wide variety of electric and electronic products. Capacitors are an essential part of almost all electronic products, ranging from smartphones to appliances in homes, electronic systems in cars, and wind turbines producing electricity. As such, demand for tantalum carbide coatings for graphite is rising steadily.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32515

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Increasing demand for tantalum coatings from the semiconductors & electronics sector is expected to propel market growth over the assessment period.
  • Tantalum carbide coatings are widely used due to their properties and advantages such as excellent resistance to wear and abrasion, corrosion, oxidation and erosion, thermal shock resistant, superior flatness capability, electrically conductive, etc.
  • There has been increasing use of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) in industries for coatings applications.
  • Tantalum coatings are made from refractory ceramic material that is exceedingly hard and has metallic electrical conductivity. Tantalum carbides have one of the highest melting points among binary compounds, peaking at around 3,880°C depending on purity.
  • Demand for tantalum coatings from various industries has seen rapid growth. Also, the need for tantalum carbide coatings has been rising steadily over the past few years for related applications, especially in nations such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China.
  • The market in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan is projected to expand at CAGRs of 3.9%, 4.9%, and 5.1%, respectively.
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial activities were hit. In 2020, the market witnessed decreased growth. However, with activities gradually increasing across sectors, growth in 2021 has slightly increased.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32515

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tantalum Carbide Coating for Graphite Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the 2021-2031 Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global tantalum carbide coating for graphite market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus