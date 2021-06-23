Emerald and Comexposium Announce Partnership to Launch SIAL America

SIAL America is planned to launch at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 22 to 24 March 2022 and will be co-located with Emerald’s International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo. SIAL America is expected to include products from the following categories: Organic & Wellness, Beverages, Grocery, Sweets & Bakery, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Snack Foods, and Meats.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) and Comexposium today announced they will join forces in a strategic partnership to launch SIAL America. Comexposium, one of the world’s leading event organizers and owner of the established and successful SIAL brand, will unite with Emerald, a leader in providing market-driven, business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of media, to produce and stage what is expected to be the first large-scale, generalist food show focused on supporting the US $1.5 trillion Food and Beverage market.

“This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry. Emerald and Comexposium share a vision of providing new opportunities for our customers to grow and innovate, which is very exciting for our industry as a whole,” said Jessica Blue, EVP, Emerald.

“Comexposium U.S. is delighted to continue the development of its footprint with the launch of SIAL America. Between our partners and ourselves we plan to create a new and distinctive offering. It’s an exciting proposition for all to bring the best of the food industry from America and globally to Las Vegas in March 2022,” said Steve Corrick, CEO North America at Comexposium.

Importantly, the partnership is intended to leverage the respective strengths of Emerald’s leading live events footprint in the United States and Comexposium’s preeminent SIAL global food brand and network. A 50-year-old generalist food show, the SIAL brand includes ten international food events in France, Canada, the UAE, India, China, Algeria and Indonesia that deliver more than 700,000 attendees and 16,000 exhibitors annually.

“We are very excited to partner with Emerald to launch SIAL America. After establishing robust business platforms in Paris, Shanghai, Montreal and many more cities around the world, we plan to bring to life in Las Vegas a new international food exhibition to enable comprehensive sourcing of new products. We look forward to welcoming guests to share our vision, and spark new and exciting connections in the food industry,” said Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network Global CEO.