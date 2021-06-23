checkAd

Emerald and Comexposium Announce Partnership to Launch SIAL America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) and Comexposium today announced they will join forces in a strategic partnership to launch SIAL America. Comexposium, one of the world’s leading event organizers and owner of the established and successful SIAL brand, will unite with Emerald, a leader in providing market-driven, business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of media, to produce and stage what is expected to be the first large-scale, generalist food show focused on supporting the US $1.5 trillion Food and Beverage market.

SIAL America is planned to launch at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 22 to 24 March 2022 and will be co-located with Emerald’s International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo. SIAL America is expected to include products from the following categories: Organic & Wellness, Beverages, Grocery, Sweets & Bakery, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Snack Foods, and Meats.

“This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry. Emerald and Comexposium share a vision of providing new opportunities for our customers to grow and innovate, which is very exciting for our industry as a whole,” said Jessica Blue, EVP, Emerald.

“Comexposium U.S. is delighted to continue the development of its footprint with the launch of SIAL America. Between our partners and ourselves we plan to create a new and distinctive offering. It’s an exciting proposition for all to bring the best of the food industry from America and globally to Las Vegas in March 2022,” said Steve Corrick, CEO North America at Comexposium.

Importantly, the partnership is intended to leverage the respective strengths of Emerald’s leading live events footprint in the United States and Comexposium’s preeminent SIAL global food brand and network. A 50-year-old generalist food show, the SIAL brand includes ten international food events in France, Canada, the UAE, India, China, Algeria and Indonesia that deliver more than 700,000 attendees and 16,000 exhibitors annually.

“We are very excited to partner with Emerald to launch SIAL America. After establishing robust business platforms in Paris, Shanghai, Montreal and many more cities around the world, we plan to bring to life in Las Vegas a new international food exhibition to enable comprehensive sourcing of new products. We look forward to welcoming guests to share our vision, and spark new and exciting connections in the food industry,” said Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network Global CEO.

Seite 1 von 3
Emerald Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerald and Comexposium Announce Partnership to Launch SIAL America Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) and Comexposium today announced they will join forces in a strategic partnership to launch SIAL America. Comexposium, one of the world’s leading event organizers and owner of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels