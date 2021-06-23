Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced that Brendan Hoffman , President and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will also become Chief Executive Officer at the end of the year. Hoffman will succeed Blake Krueger , who began his career with the Company in 1993 and has been CEO since 2007 and Chairman of the Board since 2009. As part of the transition, Krueger will assume the newly created role of Executive Chairman of Wolverine Worldwide.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hoffman, 52, joined Wolverine Worldwide as President in September 2020 with oversight of the Company’s brands and direct to consumer business, reporting directly to Krueger. Hoffman’s initial focus has been pursuing growth initiatives across Wolverine Worldwide’s brands and digital operations, with one of his primary objectives being to drive the Company’s bold eCommerce revenue goal of $500 million for 2021, doubling 2019 levels. Over the past nine months, Krueger and Hoffman have worked together closely to leverage the global power of the Wolverine Worldwide brand portfolio, navigate the impacts of COVID-19, and strategically position the Company and its brands for accelerated post-pandemic growth and continued long-term success.

“I would like to thank Blake and the Board for their support and the opportunity to lead Wolverine Worldwide into its next phase of global growth,” said Hoffman. “It’s been a privilege to work closely with Blake over the past year and I have gained tremendous knowledge of the industry and the unique strengths of the Company’s global brand portfolio. Blake has truly transformed the Company during his tenure, and it is an honor to be entrusted with building on this incredible foundation, working with an industry-leading team, and capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead for Wolverine Worldwide. I look forward to continuing our partnership as we step into our new roles.”

Before joining Wolverine Worldwide, Hoffman was CEO of Vince Holding Corp., a publicly traded, global contemporary fashion brand. While at Vince, he significantly increased the growth and penetration of the company’s eCommerce and digital platforms, adapted Vince’s vertical supply chain to embrace “buy now/wear now” trends, and extended the brand into new consumer categories. Prior to joining Vince in 2015, Hoffman was CEO and President of The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. and President and CEO of Lord & Taylor LLC. In addition, he was CEO and President of Neiman Marcus Direct earlier in his career, helping to grow Neimanmarcus.com and launch Bergdorfgoodman.com.