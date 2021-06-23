Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Year End Operating Results

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $28.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a reported net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $608.6 million, or $6.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, an investment loss and goodwill impairment totaled $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $41.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020, or $0.43 per diluted share. The reported net income and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included the after-tax impact of Covid-related inventory adjustments and a LIFO adjustment, both within our Dental segment, of approximately $18.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.56 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 24, 2021, an increase of 21.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and changes in product selling relationships, increased 23.5 percent.

“Patterson delivered strong performance during our 2021 fiscal year as we navigated the historic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to support our customers across our end markets,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “We grew our full-year adjusted EPS by 23 percent over the prior year through driving strong top line growth, operational excellence and disciplined expense management.”

“I am incredibly proud of our entire Patterson team for living our values and supporting our customers and business partners through the challenges of this past year. Looking ahead, we expect business conditions in our end markets to continue improving, and we remain focused on delivering top line growth and margin improvement. Additionally, our strengthened balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to consider strategic investments that will help accelerate growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in our Dental segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which represented approximately 40 percent of total company sales, were $616.0 million compared to $409.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Internal sales increased 49.1 percent compared to the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, including 53.1 percent growth in consumables and 63.0 percent growth in equipment and software.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in our Animal Health segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which comprised approximately 60 percent of the company’s total sales, were $939.3 million compared to $853.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Internal sales for the segment increased 13.8 percent from the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter with companion animal posting internal sales growth of 29.6 percent compared to the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Consolidated reported net sales for fiscal 2021 totaled $5.91 billion, a 7.7 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales for fiscal 2021 increased 8.2 percent compared to fiscal 2020. Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in fiscal 2021 was $156.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc, of $588.4 million, or $6.25 per diluted share in fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt-related costs, investment (gain) loss and goodwill impairment, totaled $185.0 million, or $1.91 per diluted share. This compares to $147.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share in fiscal 2020, representing a 23.2 percent increase year-over-year.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During the full year of fiscal 2021, Patterson Companies used $730.5 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $834.0 million, netting $103.5 million in cash, compared to a total of $297.4 million during the full year of fiscal 2020. The previous year period contained a trade accounts receivable facility amount of $29.0 million. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) generated during fiscal 2021 was $77.7 million, which was $148.9 million lower than fiscal 2020 primarily due to an increased level of working capital during fiscal 2021.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. For the full year of fiscal 2021, Patterson returned $75.2 million in cash dividends to shareholders.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Patterson Companies today announced its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.61 to $1.76 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share.

are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of: Deal amortization expenses of approximately $28.2 million ($0.29 per diluted share).

guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:

Our guidance is for current operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions and does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions, dispositions or similar transactions, if any, or impairments and material restructurings beyond those previously publicly disclosed. Our guidance assumes North American and international market conditions will improve over those experienced in fiscal 2021 and not revert back to the pandemic environment of early fiscal 2021.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income (loss), income (loss) before taxes, income tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt-related costs, discrete tax matters, investment (gain) loss and goodwill impairment, along with the related tax effects of these items.

The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures less the one-time benefit from the initiation of our trade accounts receivables facilities plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

In addition, the term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency and changes in product selling relationships. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of significant fluctuations in currency rates.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's fourth-quarter and full year performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, and the objectives and expectations of management. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any number of factors could affect our actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the effects of the highly competitive dental and animal health supply markets in which we compete; the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; general economic conditions, including political and economic uncertainty; risks from disruption to our information systems; our ability to comply with restrictive covenants in our amended credit agreement; our dependence on relationships with sales representatives, service technicians and customers; our ability to realize the long-term strategic benefits of our acquisition of Animal Health International; potential disruption of distribution capabilities, including service issues with third-party shippers; our ability to provide our sales force and customers with the latest technology; our dependence on suppliers for the manufacture and supply of the products we sell; material changes in our purchasing relationship with suppliers; the risk that private label sales could adversely affect our relationships with suppliers; our dependence on positive perceptions of Patterson’s reputation; risks inherent in acquiring other businesses; the risk that our acquired technology or developed technology might not be successful in maintaining or gaining customers; litigation risks, including new or unanticipated litigation developments and new or unanticipated regulatory investigations; changes in consumer preferences; regulatory restrictions; the cyclicality of the livestock market; the outbreak of an infectious disease within the production animal or companion animal population; pressure from animal rights groups; adverse changes in supplier rebates; fluctuations in quarterly financial results; volatility in the price of our stock; risks from the expansion of customer purchasing power; increases in over-the-counter sales of companion animal products; the risks inherent in international operations, including currency fluctuations; the effects of health care reform; failure to comply with regulatory requirements and data privacy laws; cyberattacks or other privacy or data security breaches; the risk of the products we sell becoming obsolete or containing undetected errors; volatility in the financial markets; our dependence on our senior management; our dependence on leadership development and succession planning; disruptions from our enterprise resource planning system; risks associated with shareholder activism; the risk of being required to record impairment charges; the risk of audit by tax authorities; risks associated with interest rate fluctuations; and the risk that our governing documents and Minnesota law may discourage takeovers and business combinations. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive, accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results.

You should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in our most recent Form 10-K, as amended and supplemented by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended October 24, 2020, and information which may be contained in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, when reviewing any forward-looking statement. Investors should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks. As such, you should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 Net sales $ 1,561,793 $ 1,286,461 $ 5,912,066 $ 5,490,011 Gross profit 304,405 294,032 1,203,130 1,197,410 Operating expenses 267,057 233,440 992,523 1,094,474 Goodwill impairment — 675,055 — 675,055 Operating income (loss) 37,348 (614,463 ) 210,607 (572,119 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 4,028 (10,994 ) 13,608 23,499 Interest expense (5,680 ) (7,467 ) (24,284 ) (41,787 ) Income (loss) before taxes 35,696 (632,924 ) 199,931 (590,407 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,182 (24,127 ) 44,822 (1,040 ) Net income (loss) 28,514 (608,797 ) 155,109 (589,367 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (241 ) (211 ) (872 ) (921 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 28,755 $ (608,586 ) $ 155,981 $ (588,446 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.30 $ (6.44 ) $ 1.63 $ (6.25 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (6.44 ) $ 1.61 $ (6.25 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 95,977 94,462 95,599 94,154 Diluted 97,393 94,462 96,664 94,154 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 1.04 $ 1.04

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,244 $ 77,944 Receivables, net 449,235 416,523 Inventory 736,778 812,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 286,672 236,104 Total current assets 1,615,929 1,542,765 Property and equipment, net 219,438 303,725 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 77,217 79,021 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 419,576 452,229 Long-term receivables, net and other 419,351 337,610 Total assets $ 2,751,511 $ 2,715,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 609,264 $ 862,093 Other accrued liabilities 294,400 182,099 Operating lease liabilities 32,252 30,706 Current maturities of long-term debt 100,750 — Borrowings on revolving credit 53,000 — Total current liabilities 1,089,666 1,074,898 Long-term debt 487,545 587,766 Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,318 49,854 Other non-current liabilities 161,311 166,388 Total liabilities 1,786,840 1,878,906 Stockholders' equity 964,671 836,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,751,511 $ 2,715,350

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 155,109 $ (589,367 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 78,896 82,182 Investment gain — (34,334 ) Goodwill impairment — 675,055 Non-cash employee compensation 30,488 37,354 Accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs on early retirement of debt — 8,984 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 1,318 — Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (916,694 ) (540,065 ) Inventory 91,193 (59,258 ) Accounts payable (268,338 ) 219,613 Accrued liabilities 85,849 25,474 Long term receivables (5,801 ) (7,156 ) Other changes from operating activities, net 17,461 (62,026 ) Net cash used in operating activities (730,519 ) (243,544 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (25,788 ) (41,809 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 833,958 540,944 Other investing activities 2,493 — Net cash provided by investing activities 810,663 499,135 Financing activities: Dividends paid (75,183 ) (100,442 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net — 296,700 Payments on long-term debt — (460,840 ) Draw on revolving credit 53,000 — Other financing activities (462 ) (6,647 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,645 ) (271,229 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,801 (2,064 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 65,300 (17,702 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,944 95,646 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 143,244 $ 77,944

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) April 24,

2021 April 25,

20201 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Impact Other2 Internal Sales Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,262,772 $ 1,061,273 19.0 % 1.6 % (4.3 )% 21.7 % Equipment and software 206,190 127,738 61.4 1.6 — 59.8 Value-added services and other 92,831 97,450 (4.7 ) 0.6 — (5.3 ) Total $ 1,561,793 $ 1,286,461 21.4 % 1.5 % (3.6 )% 23.5 % Dental Consumable $ 357,248 $ 231,551 54.3 % 1.2 % — % 53.1 % Equipment and software 182,938 110,927 64.9 1.9 — 63.0 Value-added services and other 75,846 67,116 13.0 0.5 — 12.5 Total $ 616,032 $ 409,594 50.4 % 1.3 % — % 49.1 % Animal Health Consumable $ 905,524 $ 829,722 9.1 % 1.7 % (5.5 )% 12.9 % Equipment and software 23,252 16,811 38.3 — — 38.3 Value-added services and other 10,541 6,708 57.1 3.4 — 53.7 Total $ 939,317 $ 853,241 10.1 % 1.7 % (5.4 )% 13.8 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 6,444 $ 23,626 (72.7 )% — % — % (72.7 )% Total $ 6,444 $ 23,626 (72.7 )% — % — % (72.7 )%

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation. 2 Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three and twelve months ended April 24, 2021.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) April 24,

2021 April 25,

20201 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign Exchange Impact Other2 Internal Sales

Growth Twelve Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 4,748,441 $ 4,374,829 8.5 % 0.6 % (1.3 )% 9.2 % Equipment and software 822,267 749,390 9.7 0.3 — 9.4 Value-added services and other 341,358 365,792 (6.7 ) 0.2 — (6.9 ) Total $ 5,912,066 $ 5,490,011 7.7 % 0.5 % (1.0 )% 8.2 % Dental Consumable $ 1,314,261 $ 1,141,189 15.2 % 0.3 % — % 14.9 % Equipment and software 731,132 677,677 7.9 0.3 — 7.6 Value-added services and other 281,628 283,056 (0.5 ) 0.1 — (0.6 ) Total $ 2,327,021 $ 2,101,922 10.7 % 0.3 % — % 10.4 % Animal Health Consumable $ 3,434,180 $ 3,233,640 6.2 % 0.7 % (1.7 )% 7.2 % Equipment and software 91,135 71,713 27.1 — — 27.1 Value-added services and other 34,679 30,900 12.2 1.5 — 10.7 Total $ 3,559,994 $ 3,336,253 6.7 % 0.7 % (1.7 )% 7.7 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 25,051 $ 51,836 (51.7 )% — % — % (51.7 )% Total $ 25,051 $ 51,836 (51.7 )% — % — % (51.7 )%

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation. 2 Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three and twelve months ended April 24, 2021.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 29,227 $ 32,846 $ 201,244 $ 168,304 Animal Health 32,518 (645,979 ) 88,123 (594,743 ) Corporate (24,397 ) (1,330 ) (78,760 ) (145,680 ) Total $ 37,348 $ (614,463 ) $ 210,607 $ (572,119 )

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended April 24, 2021 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

(gain) loss Goodwill

impairment Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 37,348 $ 9,261 $ 1,090 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 47,699 Other expense, net (1,652 ) — — — — — — (1,652 ) Income (loss) before taxes 35,696 9,261 1,090 — — — — 46,047 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,182 2,196 273 — — — — 9,651 Net income (loss) 28,514 7,065 817 — — — — 36,396 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (241 ) — — — — — — (241 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 28,755 $ 7,065 $ 817 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 36,637 Weighted average shares* 97,393 97,393 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.** $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.38 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 2.4 % 3.1 % Effective tax rate 20.1 % 21.0 % For the three months ended April 25, 2020 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

(gain) loss Goodwill

impairment Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (614,463 ) $ 9,252 $ 2,000 $ — $ — $ — $ 675,055 $ 71,844 Other expense, net (18,461 ) — — — — 623 — (17,838 ) Income (loss) before taxes (632,924 ) 9,252 2,000 — — 623 675,055 54,006 Income tax expense (benefit) (24,127 ) 2,201 500 — — 156 34,428 13,158 Net income (loss) (608,797 ) 7,051 1,500 — — 467 640,627 40,848 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (211 ) — — — — — — (211 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (608,586 ) $ 7,051 $ 1,500 $ — $ — $ 467 $ 640,627 $ 41,059 Weighted average shares* 94,462 95,394 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.** $ (6.44 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ — $ — $ — $ 6.72 $ 0.43 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (47.8 )% 5.6 % Effective tax rate 3.8 % 24.4 % * When we present GAAP or non-GAAP net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., incremental shares related to dilutive securities are not included in the diluted EPS calculation because they would have an anti-dilutive impact on EPS. When we present GAAP or non-GAAP net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., incremental shares related to dilutive securities are included in the diluted EPS calculation. ** May not sum due to rounding and difference in weighted average shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended April 24, 2021 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

(gain) loss Goodwill

impairment Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 210,607 $ 37,002 $ 1,090 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 248,699 Other expense, net (10,676 ) — — — — — — (10,676 ) Income (loss) before taxes 199,931 37,002 1,090 — — — — 238,023 Income tax expense (benefit) 44,822 8,792 273 — — — — 53,887 Net income (loss) 155,109 28,210 817 — — — — 184,136 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (872 ) — — — — — — (872 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 155,981 $ 28,210 $ 817 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 185,008 Weighted average shares* 96,664 96,664 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.** $ 1.61 $ 0.29 $ 0.01 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1.91 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 3.6 % 4.2 % Effective tax rate 22.4 % 22.6 % For the twelve months ended April 25, 2020 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs ‡ Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

(gain) loss Goodwill

impairment Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (572,119 ) $ 37,010 $ 15,461 $ 81,254 $ — $ — $ 675,055 $ 236,661 Other expense, net (18,288 ) — — — 9,943 (33,711 ) — (42,056 ) Income (loss) before taxes (590,407 ) 37,010 15,461 81,254 9,943 (33,711 ) 675,055 194,605 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,040 ) 8,802 3,870 7,113 2,486 (7,728 ) 34,428 47,931 Net income (loss) (589,367 ) 28,208 11,591 74,141 7,457 (25,983 ) 640,627 146,674 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (921 ) — — — — — — (921 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (588,446 ) $ 28,208 $ 11,591 $ 74,141 $ 7,457 $ (25,983 ) $ 640,627 $ 147,595 Weighted average shares* 94,154 95,059 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.** $ (6.25 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.12 $ 0.78 $ 0.08 $ (0.27 ) $ 6.74 $ 1.55 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (10.4 )% 4.3 % Effective tax rate 0.2 % 24.6 % ‡ Includes costs and expenses incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $17,666 related to the settlement of litigation with SourceOne Dental, Inc., costs and expenses incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $58,300 related to the then-probable settlement of litigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia and $5,288 related to other legal proceedings. * When we present GAAP or non-GAAP net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., incremental shares related to dilutive securities are not included in the diluted EPS calculation because they would have an anti-dilutive impact on EPS. When we present GAAP or non-GAAP net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., incremental shares related to dilutive securities are included in the diluted EPS calculation. ** May not sum due to rounding and difference in weighted average shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 24,

2021 April 25,

2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (730,519 ) $ (243,544 ) Additions to property and equipment (25,788 ) (41,809 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 833,958 540,944 Impact of trade account receivables facility — (29,000 ) Free cash flow $ 77,651 $ 226,591

