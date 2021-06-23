Torrid Holdings Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen, LLC and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Telsey Advisory Group LLC is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its roadshow for the initial public offering of 8.0 million shares of common stock to be sold by certain of Torrid’s existing shareholders. Torrid will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock from such selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share. As previously announced, Torrid intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), under the ticker symbol “CURV.”

About TORRID

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

