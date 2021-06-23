checkAd

Cerecor Licenses Immune Checkpoint Program from Sanford Burnham Prebys Further Expanding Pipeline of Immunology and Immuno-oncology Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  12   |   |   

Cerecor completes divestiture of non-core neurology pipeline assets as it increases its focus on immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic disorders

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic disorders, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sanford Burnham Prebys for the worldwide development and commercialization of an immune checkpoint program. The acquisition further enhances the Company’s development pipeline of novel biologics that address immunology and immuno-oncology targets.

"We are delighted to enter into this license agreement with Sanford Burnham Prebys," said Garry Neil, Chief Scientific Officer of Cerecor. "Our goal is to identify and develop programs with a promising novel target for combating specific auto-immune disorders which still have significant unmet need, and this transaction helps us achieve this goal.”

“I am excited that Cerecor will develop this much needed therapeutic,” said Carl F. Ware, the Director of the Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases Center at Sanford Burnham Prebys, a leading center in immunology research located in La Jolla, California. “This program reflects the increasing importance of novel immune checkpoints in health and disease.   I look forward to Cerecor rapidly advancing this program to the clinic.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanford Burnham Prebys will receive an up-front payment from Cerecor and is also eligible to receive additional payments based on achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, sales-based royalties and a share of sublicensing income.

Cerecor also announces that it has divested its non-core neurology pipeline assets (compounds used in CERC-301 and the COMTi platform, including CERC-406) to Alto Neuroscience and ES Therapeutics, respectively. The Company previously disclosed its intentions to explore strategic alternatives for these neurology pipeline assets, which are non-core to the Company’s business, and focus on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet need within the fields of immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic disorders. As part of the divestitures, Cerecor will receive undisclosed initial payments and is eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Cerecor is also entitled to royalty payments based on net sales of CERC-301.

