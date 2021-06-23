checkAd

Benjamin Hill Appoints David Jones as Technical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David M. Jones, M.Sc., as Technical Advisor to the company.

Mr. Jones is a graduate of Dartmouth College, New Hampshire (B.Sc.) and the University of Arizona (M.Sc.). Mr. Jones has over 40 years of exploration experience throughout the Americas and is a foremost specialist on the Guerrero Gold Belt of Mexico. As a Project Manager and Chief Geologist for Teck Corp., he discovered the Los Filos deposit in 1995, and then led their successful bid to acquire the Morelos Norte reserve (El Limon/Los Guajes deposits – Torex Gold). Most recently, Mr. Jones was responsible for identifying the exploration targets that directly led to discovery of Gold Resource Corp's bonanza grade Au-Ag Switchback Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Dave is currently a director of Minaurum Gold, Madoro Metals, and private concern, Acapulco Gold.

Cole McClay, CEO of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that, “The addition of David Jones to our team provides tremendous depth of technical experience for Benjamin Hill and the Sonora Gold project. David’s extensive geological experience in Mexico working in this type of terrain, will give Benjamin Hill Mining a tangible advantage in moving the project forward and creating value for shareholders.”

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
info@benjaminhillmining.com
www.benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.





