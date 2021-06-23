Conformis, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in China

BILLERICA, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS ) today announced the execution of an agreement to enter the Asia-Pacific market through an exclusive distribution relationship with XR Medical Group (Hong Kong) Limited (XR Medical).

Under the distribution agreement, XR Medical will have exclusive rights for the sale, marketing, and distribution of Conformis’ patient-specific iTotal CR & PS total knee replacement systems, iTotal CR & PS patella devices, and iUni and iDuo partial knee replacement systems. Other products, such as Conformis’ recently approved Identity Imprint knee system and its hip portfolio of products, may be added in the future.

XR Medical’s sales team will provide sales and support exclusively to top-tier facilities in Hainan’s Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone (Pilot Zone) on behalf of Conformis. The region is a major center of medical tourism for dozens of countries.

“This distribution agreement is another example of progress as we execute our overall growth strategy. We are confident that our unique product portfolio will serve to accelerate Conformis’ international growth. And we are pleased to partner with XR Medical, which has an impressive track record of success in China,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO of Conformis. “What is particularly attractive about XR Medical is its strong performance in the Pilot Zone. With access to patients visiting the region for treatment, this creates an opportunity to introduce a broad audience to the clinical benefits of Conformis technology. We believe that starting in the Pilot Zone positions us well and we anticipate that this relationship will serve as a model for future expansion opportunities in mainland China.”

The Pilot Zone is located on Hainan, a large island off China’s southern coast. It was established in 2019 to attract affluent Chinese citizens who might otherwise go abroad for their medical care. This region of China has developed top-level medical treatment facilities in a popular destination. Currently, medical tourists from dozens of countries, including those in Southeast Asia, are permitted to visit Hainan for a 30-day stay without visas.