checkAd

Conformis, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

New Agreement expands Conformis’ global reach and brings patient-specific knee replacement systems to the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region

BILLERICA, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) today announced the execution of an agreement to enter the Asia-Pacific market through an exclusive distribution relationship with XR Medical Group (Hong Kong) Limited (XR Medical).

Under the distribution agreement, XR Medical will have exclusive rights for the sale, marketing, and distribution of Conformis’ patient-specific iTotal CR & PS total knee replacement systems, iTotal CR & PS patella devices, and iUni and iDuo partial knee replacement systems. Other products, such as Conformis’ recently approved Identity Imprint knee system and its hip portfolio of products, may be added in the future.

XR Medical’s sales team will provide sales and support exclusively to top-tier facilities in Hainan’s Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone (Pilot Zone) on behalf of Conformis. The region is a major center of medical tourism for dozens of countries.

“This distribution agreement is another example of progress as we execute our overall growth strategy. We are confident that our unique product portfolio will serve to accelerate Conformis’ international growth. And we are pleased to partner with XR Medical, which has an impressive track record of success in China,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO of Conformis. “What is particularly attractive about XR Medical is its strong performance in the Pilot Zone. With access to patients visiting the region for treatment, this creates an opportunity to introduce a broad audience to the clinical benefits of Conformis technology. We believe that starting in the Pilot Zone positions us well and we anticipate that this relationship will serve as a model for future expansion opportunities in mainland China.”

The Pilot Zone is located on Hainan, a large island off China’s southern coast. It was established in 2019 to attract affluent Chinese citizens who might otherwise go abroad for their medical care. This region of China has developed top-level medical treatment facilities in a popular destination. Currently, medical tourists from dozens of countries, including those in Southeast Asia, are permitted to visit Hainan for a 30-day stay without visas.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conformis, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in China New Agreement expands Conformis’ global reach and brings patient-specific knee replacement systems to the largest market in the Asia-Pacific regionBILLERICA, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus