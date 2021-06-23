LIZHI Podcast Launches on Tencent WeScenario

WeScenario is a light, app-based Internet of Vehicles (IoV) ecosystem built by Tencent. It provides a set of native application frameworks specially tailored for driving scenarios by leveraging the versatility of WeChat Mini Programs. WeScenario relies on cloud-based updates which can be used without download and installation. It effectively accelerates the transmission of Internet services and content to vehicles, thus allowing LIZHI Podcast’s audio content to stream more quickly and smoothly and enhancing users’ in-car digital experience.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that its vertical podcast platform LIZHI Podcast has officially launched on the Tencent WeScenario in-car platform.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are excited to introduce LIZHI Podcast on Tencent WeScenario. Shortly after the official launch of LIZHI Podcast in January this year, we also rolled out the WeChat Mini Program of LIZHI Podcast. We believe the integration of LIZHI Podcast on WeScenario takes interoperability under the Tencent ecosystem even further and enables us to bring LIZHI’s library of curated and exclusive high-quality podcast content to a wider range of users in various usage scenarios.

“Moving forward, we aim to cooperate with more industry leaders and companies through continuous innovation in audio technology and diversified podcast content, while also further expanding audio-applicable usage scenarios and providing users an immersive audio experience.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

