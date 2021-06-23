checkAd

Midland and SOQUEM Begin Their First Exploration Program for Zinc in the Grenville Under the Strategic Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a major exploration program in the Grenville, on existing properties held by Midland (50%) and SOQUEM (50%) as part of the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM executed in February 2020.

Midland and SOQUEM control several significant zinc occurrences and prospects in the metamorphosed Middle-Proterozoic marbles of the Grenville Supergroup, in the Gatineau area. The interest for this area is that those zinc occurrences share many similarities with significant zinc deposits, also hosted in Grenville metamorphosed limestones. The most prolific zinc deposits of this type are those of the Balmat-Edwards district in the United States located only 160 kilometres south of the Gatineau-Zinc project area.

2021 Exploration Program

A major compilation and targeting effort was completed by SOQUEM during the first year, in preparation for a field exploration program about to get underway.

This exploration program, mainly consisting of soil geochemistry surveys and prospecting, will provide systematic coverage of four (4) of the seven (7) existing properties under the Strategic Alliance, located in the surroundings of the town of Maniwaki.

The four (4) properties targeted during this first phase of field work are: Bouchette, Blue Sea, Chute Rouge and Bois Francs. A total of approximately 2,700 soil samples and 150 rock samples are to be collected during the months of June to August inclusively.

Geophysical surveys and drilling are currently under evaluation and may eventually be conducted later in 2021 or in early 2022.

The Existing Properties

The Bouchette property is located east and southeast of the municipality of Messines, and 12 kilometres south of the town of Maniwaki in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC. It consists of 31 map-designated cells totalling 1,843.48 ha. The property hosts the Bouchette prospect. Hole
BO-94-03, drilled in 1994 (GM53111) had returned 3.3 % Zn over 9.6 m between 9.5 and 19.1 m.

The Leitch property is located 7 kilometres northeast of the municipality of Gracefield in the La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC. It consists of 40 map-designated cells covering a surface area of 2,384.84 ha. The property encompasses the Leitch zinc prospect and the former Lafontaine zinc mine. Two channels completed on the Leitch surface showing had returned 24.1 % Zn over 3.0 metres and 32.4 % Zn over 1.8 metres (unpublished data). Another channel cut on the Lafontaine showing had returned 21.0 % Zn over 2.0 metres (unpublished data).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midland and SOQUEM Begin Their First Exploration Program for Zinc in the Grenville Under the Strategic Alliance MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a major exploration program in the Grenville, on existing properties held by Midland (50%) and SOQUEM (50%) as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus