Midland and SOQUEM Begin Their First Exploration Program for Zinc in the Grenville Under the Strategic Alliance

Midland and SOQUEM control several significant zinc occurrences and prospects in the metamorphosed Middle-Proterozoic marbles of the Grenville Supergroup, in the Gatineau area. The interest for this area is that those zinc occurrences share many similarities with significant zinc deposits, also hosted in Grenville metamorphosed limestones. The most prolific zinc deposits of this type are those of the Balmat-Edwards district in the United States located only 160 kilometres south of the Gatineau-Zinc project area.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a major exploration program in the Grenville, on existing properties held by Midland (50%) and SOQUEM (50%) as part of the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM executed in February 2020.

2021 Exploration Program

A major compilation and targeting effort was completed by SOQUEM during the first year, in preparation for a field exploration program about to get underway.

This exploration program, mainly consisting of soil geochemistry surveys and prospecting, will provide systematic coverage of four (4) of the seven (7) existing properties under the Strategic Alliance, located in the surroundings of the town of Maniwaki.

The four (4) properties targeted during this first phase of field work are: Bouchette, Blue Sea, Chute Rouge and Bois Francs. A total of approximately 2,700 soil samples and 150 rock samples are to be collected during the months of June to August inclusively.

Geophysical surveys and drilling are currently under evaluation and may eventually be conducted later in 2021 or in early 2022.

The Existing Properties

The Bouchette property is located east and southeast of the municipality of Messines, and 12 kilometres south of the town of Maniwaki in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC. It consists of 31 map-designated cells totalling 1,843.48 ha. The property hosts the Bouchette prospect. Hole

BO-94-03, drilled in 1994 (GM53111) had returned 3.3 % Zn over 9.6 m between 9.5 and 19.1 m.

The Leitch property is located 7 kilometres northeast of the municipality of Gracefield in the La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC. It consists of 40 map-designated cells covering a surface area of 2,384.84 ha. The property encompasses the Leitch zinc prospect and the former Lafontaine zinc mine. Two channels completed on the Leitch surface showing had returned 24.1 % Zn over 3.0 metres and 32.4 % Zn over 1.8 metres (unpublished data). Another channel cut on the Lafontaine showing had returned 21.0 % Zn over 2.0 metres (unpublished data).