VitalHub Signs Multi-Year Expansion Licensing Contract with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-year licensing transaction of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) Synopsis platform with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Hampshire Hospitals”).

The deal constitutes a 3-year licensing contract for the Company’s proprietary, award-winning Synopsis platform. Hampshire Hospitals comprise the Royal Hampshire County Hospital (Winchester), Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital (Basingstoke), and Andover War Memorial Hospital (Andover). Establishing a partnership with the Trust will extend VitalHub’s growing reach into the Hampshire and West Berkshire regions, serving a population of approximately 600,000 people. This contract will result in over 50,000 Synopsis iQ pre-operative assessments being executed across Trust sites.

The deal marks an expansion of VitalHub services across the Trust’s hospital sites, with Hampshire Hospitals previously using Intouch’s Flow Manager system, a clinician dashboard that tracks patient progress and activity, at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

This partnership originated from Hampshire Hospitals need for better surgical backlog and landscape organization. Synopsis is a completely digital pre-operational assessment platform that provides clarity, efficiency and value to health systems. By removing paper trails and increasing data security through complete digitalization, Synopsis delivers significant organizational benefits to healthcare organizations. Consequently, the Synopsis platform served as an ideal solution to address the Trust’s pre-operative needs.

“This deal reinforces the consistent and ongoing increase in Synopsis platform’s market exposure, and continues to deepen our penetration of the UK market,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This market need for better organization in pre-operative processes is not unique to Hampshire Hospitals. The medical community collectively recognizes a need for systems to support health systems with electronic records to improve efficiency, economy and patient safety. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach, both within the UK market, and on a global basis.”

