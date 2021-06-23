Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion on Flora’s International Expansion

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp . (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announces it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place tomorrow, Thursday, June 24 th at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

Specifically, Luis and James will provide an overview of the recent Hoshi and Koch & Gsell (Heimat) announcements, including their strategic importance to Flora’s international expansion and their anticipated contributions to revenue growth. They will also discuss the latest management additions and outline Flora Growth’s approach to securing exceptional human capital to execute on its growth plans.

Koch & Gsell Founder and CEO, Roger Koch will join the fireside chat to discuss their leading brand Heimat. Roger will provide an overview of the Heimat portfolio, including new product offerings, and discuss Koch & Gsell’s international expansion plans under the Flora Growth umbrella. Koch & Gsell is a leading manufacturer of natural Swiss hemp products, currently being distributed across 2,500+ stores in Switzerland.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Public Relations Contact:

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

