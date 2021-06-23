Theratechnologies Appoints New Board Member

“The appointment of Frank Holler adds important expertise and capabilities to the Board. Frank brings extensive knowledge and experience in the North American capital markets and has a well-recognized track record in the biotech industry having been involved in the establishment and growth of four of Canada’s most successful biopharmaceutical companies,” said Ms. Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board, Theratechnologies Inc.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Frank Holler as a new independent member to its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors at Theratechnologies, it is my pleasure to welcome Frank. He arrives at a crucial time in Theratechnologies’ history as the Company continues to grow its commercial business globally and advance its exciting pipeline, namely moving forward its lead Peptide-Drug Conjugate, TH1902, through a Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of solid tumors expressing the sortilin receptor and advancing the development program for tesamorelin in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the general population. Frank’s in-depth experience at growing shareholder value and strong knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in the biotech industry will be great assets for the Board,” added Ms. Svoronos.

About Frank Holler

Frank A. Holler is currently President & CEO of Ponderosa Capital Inc. He previously served as Chairman & CEO of BC Advantage Funds (VCC) Ltd., a venture capital firm investing in emerging technology companies in British Columbia.

He also served as President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. from 1999 to 2003 after having been President and CEO of ID Biomedical Corporation from 1991 to 1998. In addition, he was a founding director of Angiotech Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to working in biotechnology and healthcare, Mr. Holler was a Vice-President of Investment Banking with Merrill Lynch Canada and Wood Gundy Inc. (now CIBC World Markets).

Mr. Holler holds an MBA and BA (Economics) from the University of British Columbia.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.