Trisura Group Ltd. Announces Four for One Split of Its Common Shares

On July 9, 2021, the additional shares required to give effect to the share split will be issued to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The share split will not change the rights of holders of shares and will not change a shareholder’s proportionate ownership in Trisura.

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”, or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU ), a leading international specialty insurance company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a four-for-one split of Trisura’s outstanding common shares (the “shares”). The share split will be implemented by way of a subdivision whereby shareholders receive an additional three shares for each share held. The Company’s shareholders approved the share split at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021.

Trisura’s shares will begin trading with “due bills” on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at the opening of business on Monday, June 29, 2021 (one trading day before the record date) until Friday July 9, 2021 (the payment date), inclusively. During such period, anyone who purchases shares on the TSX will receive the entitlement to be issued additional shares pursuant to the share split. The shares will commence trading on an “ex-dividend” (post-split) basis on the TSX at the opening of business on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Shareholders do not need to take any action. Currently outstanding share certificates representing the shares will continue to be effective. They should be retained by shareholders and should not be forwarded to Trisura or AST Trust Company (Canada) (“AST”). Trisura will use the direct registration system (“DRS”) to electronically register the shares issued pursuant to the share split, rather than issuing physical share certificates. On or about July 9, 2021, AST will mail DRS advice statements to registered shareholders indicating the number of additional shares that they are receiving as a result of the share split. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold their shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the share split in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers’ usual procedures.