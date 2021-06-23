checkAd

Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations to Occur at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced three presentations at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online from June 29, 2021 – July 1, 2021. The presentations will include a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session with additional analyses from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) relating to the influence of baseline atrial fibrillation on the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil. Additional presentations will include secondary analyses from GALACTIC-HF relating to the effects of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil on subgroups of patients in the trial.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Influence of Atrial Fibrillation on Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure: The GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: Scott Solomon, M.D., Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Noninvasive Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Late-Breaking Trials 1
Session Type: Special Session
Session Time: 4:40 PM CET

Clinical Trial Updates

The following presentations will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CET.

Title: Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction According to N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide Level: Insights from the GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: John McMurray, M.D., Professor of Medical Cardiology & Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Institute of Cardiovascular & Medical Sciences, BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates
Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients with Severe Heart Failure: An Analysis from Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF)
Presenter: Michael Felker, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates
Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of CK-274 to a Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive HCM and reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations to Occur at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Congress SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced three presentations at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus