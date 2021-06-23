Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations to Occur at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK ) today announced three presentations at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online from June 29, 2021 – July 1, 2021. The presentations will include a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session with additional analyses from GALACTIC-HF ( G lobal A pproach to L owering A dverse C ardiac Outcomes T hrough I mproving C ontractility in H eart F ailure) relating to the influence of baseline atrial fibrillation on the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil. Additional presentations will include secondary analyses from GALACTIC-HF relating to the effects of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil on subgroups of patients in the trial.

Title: Influence of Atrial Fibrillation on Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure: The GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Scott Solomon, M.D., Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Noninvasive Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Date: June 29, 2021

Topic: Chronic Heart Failure

Session Title: Late-Breaking Trials 1

Session Type: Special Session

Session Time: 4:40 PM CET

The following presentations will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CET.

Title: Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction According to N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide Level: Insights from the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: John McMurray, M.D., Professor of Medical Cardiology & Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Institute of Cardiovascular & Medical Sciences, BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow

Date: June 29, 2021

Topic: Chronic Heart Failure

Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates

Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients with Severe Heart Failure: An Analysis from Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF)

Presenter: Michael Felker, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute

Date: June 29, 2021

Topic: Chronic Heart Failure

Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates

Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of CK-274 to a Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive HCM and reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.