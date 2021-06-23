Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations to Occur at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Congress
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced three presentations at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online from June 29, 2021 – July 1,
2021. The presentations will include a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session with additional analyses from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering
Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure)
relating to the influence of baseline atrial fibrillation on the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil. Additional presentations will include secondary analyses from GALACTIC-HF relating
to the effects of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil on subgroups of patients in the trial.
Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session
Title: Influence of Atrial Fibrillation on Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure: The GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: Scott Solomon, M.D., Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Noninvasive Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Late-Breaking Trials 1
Session Type: Special Session
Session Time: 4:40 PM CET
Clinical Trial Updates
The following presentations will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CET.
Title: Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction According to N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide Level: Insights from the
GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: John McMurray, M.D., Professor of Medical Cardiology & Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Institute of Cardiovascular & Medical Sciences, BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates
Session Type: Clinical Trial Update
Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients with Severe Heart Failure: An Analysis from Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes through Improving Contractility in
Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF)
Presenter: Michael Felker, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute
Date: June 29, 2021
Topic: Chronic Heart Failure
Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates
Session Type: Clinical Trial Update
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of CK-274 to a Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive HCM and reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.
