checkAd

VivoPower's 5-year decarbonization deal with world's largest carmaker 'a major milestone' and 'strong endorsement'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 13:45  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq-listed corporate decarbonization business VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) today announced an exclusive manufacturing collaboration with Toyota, the world's largest carmaker. 

Toyota Australia intends to integrate VivoPower's conversion kits to electrify its iconic Land Cruiser vehicles during the build process - turning chassis originally destined to be diesels into emission-friendly EVs with VivoPower batteries and electric motors.

In an update note issued after the news broke, international equity research house Edison declared the five-year exclusive deal 'a major milestone' and 'a strong endorsement', supporting revenues and dialling down risk as VivoPower prepares to hyperscale. 

According to lead Edison analyst David Larkham: 'Toyota is the largest car company in the world, having delivered 9.5m units in 2020. This is a position it has gained through technology, quality and manufacturing excellence. Hence, we see this agreement as providing strong endorsement.

'It is also a real step change for VivoPower to move from re-kitting existing vehicles to being an integrated part of the manufacturing process.'

The deal follows two years of collaboration and field trials in the harsh environment of the Australian mining sector. Whilst the Letter of Intent is not the final contract, it is binding and the end agreement is expected to lock out VivoPower competitors from working with Toyota Australia to electrify Land Cruisers.

Larkham previously valued VivoPower at $19 a share on the basis that it will sell and deliver 5,000 Land Cruiser conversion kits per year in 2025.

Since last year, the business has been building a global distribution network and has signed three agreements, spanning major mining markets including Australia, Canada and the Nordics. Together the deals, announced ahead of the Toyota news, envisage VivoPower delivering at least 4,475 kits to those regions in the next five and a half year with a total revenue of €268.5m.                                   

Toyota sells c 400,000 Land Cruisers a year worldwide, with over 25,000 sold in Australia in 2020 and more than 10 million in total sales since its launch in 1951.

In July 2011 Tesla announced a $100 million agreement with Toyota to supply electric powertrain equipment for the RAV4 sports-utility vehicle.

Watch Edison's Bitesize Briefing on the VivoPower announcement

Read David Larkham's research update in full

VivoPower is a client of Edison Group                                                        




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower's 5-year decarbonization deal with world's largest carmaker 'a major milestone' and 'strong endorsement' LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nasdaq-listed corporate decarbonization business VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) today announced an exclusive manufacturing collaboration with Toyota, the world's largest carmaker.  Toyota Australia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus