checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group increases income forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 13:55  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group increases income forecast

23-Jun-2021 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) is adjusting its forecast for its consolidated results for 2021. The consolidated net profit for the year according to IFRS will most likely amount to between €280 million and €330 million. Up to now, a consolidated net profit at the upper end of the strategic target corridor of €220 to €250 million had been forecast for 2021. In 2020 net income amounted to €210.8 million.   The increased forecast is subject to no new negative influences caused by the coronavirus pandemic, economic upheavals and unforeseeable major damaging events occurring in the second half of the year. For the net income of W&W AG pursuant to the German Commercial Code (HGB), the forecast for 2021 is increasing to €110 million, where up till now €100 million had been forecast.  The trend up till now in 2021 had a positive impact on the W&W Group, in particular the capital market development and a favourable claims development in property insurance.

23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
Gutenbergstrasse 30
70176 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008051004
WKN: 805100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211225

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1211225  23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211225&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetWuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group increases income forecast DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Forecast Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W Group increases income forecast 23-Jun-2021 / 13:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W-Konzern erhöht Ergebnisprognose (deutsch)
13:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W-Konzern erhöht Ergebnisprognose
26.05.21
Original-Research: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen