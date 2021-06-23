AerSale Expected to Join Russell 2000 Index

checkAd

AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (the “Company”) is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

Index membership means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes also and remains in place for one year.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our anticipated financial performance; our growth trajectory; the impact of investments in our Boeing 757 program on our financial performance; our ability to sell our aircraft on the timelines we anticipate; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities; the expected commencement date of sales of our AerAware product; and our anticipated revenue split between our two segments. AerSale’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; factors adversely impacting the commercial aviation industry; the fluctuating market value of our products; our ability to repossess mid-life commercial aircraft and engines; our ability to comply with stringent government regulation; the shortage of skilled personnel, including as a result of work stoppages; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; and risks associated with our international operations. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 16, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AerSale Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

