checkAd

Celsion Corporation Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Manage Investigator-Sponsored Development of ThermoDox

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Celsion GmbH will manage current and future cancer studies with ThermoDox

Celsion continues its strategic focus on the development of GEN-1 and PLACCINE

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Celsion GmbH, will manage all current and future investigator-sponsored development of ThermoDox, the Company’s proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. Andreas Voss, M.D., a leading oncology researcher, has been named Managing Director of Celsion GmbH and will step down from Celsion’s board of directors later this year to head the subsidiary, which is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Establishing Celsion GmbH allows Celsion’s management to focus solely on GEN-1, its DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy currently in Phase I/II development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, and PLACCINE, its nucleic acid vaccine platform. In addition to clinical and regulatory advice, Celsion’s ongoing investment in ThermoDox will be limited to providing clinical drug supply and modest financial support.

ThermoDox is currently under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications, including:

  • A Phase I study led by the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands to determine the safety, tolerability and feasibility of ThermoDox in combination with Magnetic Resonance Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound hyperthermia and cyclophosphamide therapy for the local treatment of the primary tumor in metastatic breast cancer.
  • A Phase I study led by Oxford University in the UK to assess intravenous delivery of ThermoDox in combination with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound in pancreatic cancer.
  • A clinical project at the National Institutes of Health to evaluate ThermoDox plus the chemotherapy drug mitomycin in bladder cancer.

Commenting on his new role in leading Celsion GmbH, Dr. Voss said, “I am excited to spearhead this effort and to work with investigators around the world who are interested in pursuing further clinical development of ThermoDox. Building upon encouraging preclinical results in several cancer indications, we have been fielding numerous requests from investigators to conduct their own studies. We know that doxorubicin is one of the most active cytotoxic drugs with no known specific resistance mechanism. Furthermore, the ability of ThermoDox to deliver high doses into tumor tissue is proven and its mechanism of action is well understood. Celsion GmbH’s long-term objective is to seek partnerships that will maximize the potential of ThermoDox, ultimately providing value to the parent company.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Manage Investigator-Sponsored Development of ThermoDox Celsion GmbH will manage current and future cancer studies with ThermoDox Celsion continues its strategic focus on the development of GEN-1 and PLACCINE LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus