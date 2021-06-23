Celsion Corporation Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Manage Investigator-Sponsored Development of ThermoDox

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Celsion GmbH, will manage all current and future investigator-sponsored development of ThermoDox, the Company’s proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. Andreas Voss, M.D., a leading oncology researcher, has been named Managing Director of Celsion GmbH and will step down from Celsion’s board of directors later this year to head the subsidiary, which is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Establishing Celsion GmbH allows Celsion’s management to focus solely on GEN-1, its DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy currently in Phase I/II development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, and PLACCINE, its nucleic acid vaccine platform. In addition to clinical and regulatory advice, Celsion’s ongoing investment in ThermoDox will be limited to providing clinical drug supply and modest financial support.

ThermoDox is currently under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications, including:

A Phase I study led by the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands to determine the safety, tolerability and feasibility of ThermoDox in combination with Magnetic Resonance Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound hyperthermia and cyclophosphamide therapy for the local treatment of the primary tumor in metastatic breast cancer.

A Phase I study led by Oxford University in the UK to assess intravenous delivery of ThermoDox in combination with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound in pancreatic cancer.

A clinical project at the National Institutes of Health to evaluate ThermoDox plus the chemotherapy drug mitomycin in bladder cancer.



Commenting on his new role in leading Celsion GmbH, Dr. Voss said, “I am excited to spearhead this effort and to work with investigators around the world who are interested in pursuing further clinical development of ThermoDox. Building upon encouraging preclinical results in several cancer indications, we have been fielding numerous requests from investigators to conduct their own studies. We know that doxorubicin is one of the most active cytotoxic drugs with no known specific resistance mechanism. Furthermore, the ability of ThermoDox to deliver high doses into tumor tissue is proven and its mechanism of action is well understood. Celsion GmbH’s long-term objective is to seek partnerships that will maximize the potential of ThermoDox, ultimately providing value to the parent company.”