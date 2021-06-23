checkAd

TGS Announces Acquisition of Three Polcarus 3D Multi-Client Surveys

OSLO, Norway (23 June 2021) – TGS ASA (‘TGS’), a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced that it has acquired three 3D multi-client seismic surveys of Polarcus Plc. (‘Polarcus’) covering a total of 12,200 square kilometers offshore Australia. In addition, Polarcus has permanently waived the revenue share rights associated with the multi-client library that TGS acquired in 2015. Polarcus has been eligible to 50% revenue share from the relevant datasets after accumulated revenues reached TGS’ minimum return requirements.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated, “The transaction further enhances TGS’ position in certain prospective basins in Australia where many of our customers are actively exploring. Over the past six years, TGS has taken advantage of its strong financial position to acquire several multi-client libraries and single assets that have formed the basis for further development of the relevant basins, creating significant value both for our customers and our shareholders.”

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact: 

Sven Børre Larsen
 SVP Strategy
+47 90 94 36 73
 investor@tgs.com





