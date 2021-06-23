checkAd

Cocrystal Pharma Completes IND-enabling Studies with CC-42344 for the Treatment of Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza A, Plans to initiate a Phase 1 Trial in the Third Quarter

BOTHELL, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces the completion of IND-enabling studies with its potent, broad-spectrum PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza A and plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical development of CC-42344 in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are highly encouraged by the potential of CC-42344 to treat seasonal and pandemic influenza, both of which are major global health concerns,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and interim co-CEO. “We recently completed a 14-day GLP toxicology study, which was the final pre-IND enabling step prior to advancing this potent inhibitor into a first-in-human study.

“There is a pressing need for new antivirals to treat influenza, as currently approved antiviral therapeutics are prone to viral resistance,” added Dr. Lee. “CC-42344 stops the first step of viral replication by binding to a highly conserved PB2 site of the influenza polymerase complex that is essential to replication. This uniquely positions CC-42344 to be an effective therapeutic against all significant A strains of the influenza virus, including avian pandemic strains as well as strains that are resistant to Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil).”

“The planned Phase 1 study with CC-42344 will be conducted in Australia, which offers favorable regulatory policies and a clinical trial environment that aligns with our strategy for quickly and cost-efficiently moving into clinical development,” said James Martin, Cocrystal’s CFO and interim co-CEO. “The Australian regulatory agency allows for a streamlined path for early-stage study initiation and the Australian government offers generous incentives for clinical studies performed in that country. Importantly, clinical studies conducted in Australia have a reputation for generating high-quality data. In preparing to initiate this study, we have already established a subsidiary in Australia and have selected a contract research organization.”

