aTyr Pharma to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Current Treatment Options for Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the current treatment options for pulmonary sarcoidosis on Tuesday, June 29 th at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT.

The event will feature a presentation by Daniel Culver, D.O., Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Program at the Cleveland Clinic and a leading KOL in the area of pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD. Dr. Culver will discuss the current standard of care and unmet medical need for patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, including the side effects associated with long-term steroid use and need for steroid sparing agents.

Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr, will provide an overview of the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. Data from this study is expected in the third quarter of this year. This is a multiple-ascending dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923 compared to placebo, as well as to evaluate preliminary efficacy measures including steroid sparing effect, measures of lung function and potential disease biomarkers.

Dr. Culver and Dr. Shukla will be available for a live Q&A session as part of the event.

Daniel Culver, D.O., is Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. He holds a joint appointment in the Department of Pathobiology. His clinical interests include interstitial lung disease, sarcoidosis, pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and critical care. Dr. Culver earned his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Ohio State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, OH. He is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and several other professional associations, including the American Thoracic Society and the American Osteopathic Association. He is the President of the World Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders and previously served as the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.