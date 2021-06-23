checkAd

JD Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, China, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:

  1. as a special resolution, subject to the dual foreign name “京东集团股份有限公司” being entered in the Register of Companies by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the Chinese name “京东集团股份有限公司” be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company; and
  2. as a special resolution, the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the description of the proposed offering in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to JD.com’s industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the prospectus registered in Hong Kong. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. 

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Ruiyu Li
Senior Director of Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8912-6805
IR@JD.com

Media
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com





