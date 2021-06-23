Edesa Biotech Team Expands Leadership Team with Key Manufacturing Appointment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of a key member to its management team to …

Rajan Puri has been appointed to the newly established position of Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. Mr. Puri is an expert in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) in the biopharmaceutical field and will lead the company's strategic planning and operations related to scale-up, manufacturing and quality control.

"We are pleased to welcome Raj to our management team in anticipation of multiple potential growth opportunities this year. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise with process development, scale-up and GMP production that will be critical to the advancement of our clinical and commercialization plans," said Michael Brooks, President of Edesa Biotech.

Mr. Puri is a biopharma executive with more than 20 years of experience leading cross-functional initiatives and teams in biologics manufacturing, business development, regulatory affairs and product marketing. Prior to joining Edesa, Mr. Puri served as Vice President of Business Development for CMAB Biopharma, a start-up contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sold to Wuxi Biologics. He was an original member of the Therapure Biopharma executive team, another biologic CDMO, and helped successfully grow the business from 20 employees to over 250 during a ten year tenure. Prior to his experience with CDMO's, Mr. Puri worked in both biotech and large pharma companies including regulatory affairs at Eli Lilly. In addition to his career positions, Mr. Puri was a board member for the Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), a non-profit trade association representing pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations. He holds an MBA in Science and Technology, and a Master of Science degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Queen's University, Kingston, Canada.

Mr. Puri said that Edesa provides an exciting opportunity to work in a pivotal area of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. "I'm excited to join Edesa at such a transformational time for the company. I look forward to working with the Edesa team and contributing to the advancement of Edesa's pipeline and helping expand the company's ability to deliver important new drug products for patients worldwide," he said.