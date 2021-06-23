checkAd

Edesa Biotech Team Expands Leadership Team with Key Manufacturing Appointment

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 13:55  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of a key member to its management team to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of a key member to its management team to support the company's expanding manufacturing activities.

Rajan Puri has been appointed to the newly established position of Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. Mr. Puri is an expert in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) in the biopharmaceutical field and will lead the company's strategic planning and operations related to scale-up, manufacturing and quality control.

"We are pleased to welcome Raj to our management team in anticipation of multiple potential growth opportunities this year. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise with process development, scale-up and GMP production that will be critical to the advancement of our clinical and commercialization plans," said Michael Brooks, President of Edesa Biotech.

Mr. Puri is a biopharma executive with more than 20 years of experience leading cross-functional initiatives and teams in biologics manufacturing, business development, regulatory affairs and product marketing. Prior to joining Edesa, Mr. Puri served as Vice President of Business Development for CMAB Biopharma, a start-up contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sold to Wuxi Biologics. He was an original member of the Therapure Biopharma executive team, another biologic CDMO, and helped successfully grow the business from 20 employees to over 250 during a ten year tenure. Prior to his experience with CDMO's, Mr. Puri worked in both biotech and large pharma companies including regulatory affairs at Eli Lilly. In addition to his career positions, Mr. Puri was a board member for the Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), a non-profit trade association representing pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations. He holds an MBA in Science and Technology, and a Master of Science degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Queen's University, Kingston, Canada.

Mr. Puri said that Edesa provides an exciting opportunity to work in a pivotal area of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. "I'm excited to join Edesa at such a transformational time for the company. I look forward to working with the Edesa team and contributing to the advancement of Edesa's pipeline and helping expand the company's ability to deliver important new drug products for patients worldwide," he said.

Seite 1 von 3
Edesa Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edesa Biotech Team Expands Leadership Team with Key Manufacturing Appointment TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of a key member to its management team to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. Announces Record Revenue
Apostera: Mixed Reality Breakthrough in the Driving Experience
Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Edesa Biotech Reports Favorable Review of COVID-19 Study
08.06.21
Edesa Biotech to Attend BIO Digital 2021
03.06.21
Edesa Biotech Reports Positive Interim Results in Dermatitis Trial
28.05.21
Edesa Biotech to Join Panel Discussion at Industry Event